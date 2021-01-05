Alexi Laiho’s Ex-Wife Pays Tribute to Late Shredder: ‘My First True Love’

Alexi Laiho’s ex-wife and former Sinergy bandmate, Kimberly Goss, has shared a beautiful tribute to her “first true love.”

Goss married the Children of Bodom mastermind in 2002, but the couple separated two years later. Despite the end of their marriage, Laiho and Goss remained close until the Bodom shredder’s death, which Goss addressed in an Instagram post:

My first true love, my band mate and my best friend. The silver lining throughout this entire pandemic is that we were given the gift of having so much quality time together. Our marathon FaceTime calls, the endless text messages and phone calls at all hours of the day and night will stay with me forever. I am so comforted by the fact that we were able to reflect on our lives together both on and off the stage and to cherish our continued friendship that has remained in tact for all these years. Allu, my heart is both full and broken at the same time. Not many people are able to have nothing left unsaid with someone whom they had such a long, rich history with. You gave me peace and left me with zero regrets in the months and weeks before your tired body finally gave out. I thank you so very much and I’ll love you forever and always.

You and Tommi [Lillman, late Sinergy drummer] are together again and I can hear the joy and laughter coming from the two of you, as if it were yesterday. You will always remain in the hearts of us who knew and loved you and your legacy will live on forever in the music you blessed the world with. Close your eyes my darling. You’re asleep now and finally at rest.

I love you Allugator,

-Kimberly (or “Kani” as you affectionately called me)