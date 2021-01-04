Children of Bodom fans woke up to the tragic news of Alexi Laiho’s death today (Jan. 4). To celebrate the neoclassical metal master’s life and accomplishments, we’ve put together 10 unforgettable moments from the Bodom legend.

One of the earliest Bodom videos on YouTube is from a 1998 gig in Russia. On the Something Wild tour, Children of Bodom were at their fiercest, crushing tracks like “Lake Bodom” and “In the Shadows” live for their first wave of fans. Laiho’s level of energy from this era was arguably unmatched, spotlighting a musician filled with the hunger of youth.

A purveyor of some of modern metal’s best solos, Alexi Laiho melted faces like Vivaldi melted faces. The Bodom leader’s highly sophisticated compositions appealed to music theory geeks and casual metalheads alike, with opus’ like “Kissing the Shadows” and “Everytime I Die” elevating the genre of melodic death metal itself. Laiho even shredded Vivaldi on film, which can be seen in the video below.

Children of Bodom became notorious for their antics on the road, with Laiho often leading the charge in terms of partying. From their Trashed, Lost & Strung Out DVD, Bodom can be seen causing trouble at Lake Bodom, crafting a makeshift sled on the frozen water.

Watch these 10 Unforgettable Alexi Laiho Moments in the Loud List below. Rest in power, Alexi.