Alexi Laiho Starts New Band Bodom After Midnight, First Shows Announced

Longtime Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho has started a new band. Bodom After Midnight are a four-piece act which will presumably play Children of Bodom’s catalogue live, with three festival shows already being announced in Europe.

Children of Bodom played their final show on Dec. 15, 2019. With Laiho reportedly selling his share of the band, drummer Jaska Raatikainen, bassist ”Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppala and keyboardist Janne Wirman now own Children of Bodom in its entirety.

“We have received a lot of questions about what we’re going to do next and why we quit. Since this decision has sparked up a conversation and false rumors, we want to talk about why we ended up making it, one more time,” the trio shared. “Although plans for our future are open, what is certain is that we will never do anything to disrespect this brand and the long career we’ve built together.”

Laiho has tapped fellow CoB guitarist Daniel Freyberg for Bodom After Midnight, with former Santa Cruz bassist Mitja Toivonen and Paradise Lost drummer Waltteri Vayrynen rounding out the lineup. Lauri Salomaa will act as touring keyboardist.

Bodom After Midnight shared a teaser video to mark their introduction, so watch that below. So far, Bodom After Midnight are booked to play Finland’s Tuska Festival and John Smith Rock Festival on June 27 and July 18, respectively, and Germany’s Summer Breeze Festival on August 15.