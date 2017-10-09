Get ready boys and ghouls because Alice Cooper is coming to North American in 2018! The shock rock legend will be out promoting his latest release, Paranormal, on the 'A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper' tour, which kicks off on March 1.

It's going to be a big year for Alice, who will turn 70 years old in early February. Even at this age, the frontman has consistently been performing at a high level, sounding as visceral and gritty as he did back in the early '70s and is still a powder keg of energy onstage. The trek will begin in Ontario, Canada, before descending into the U.S., working the East Coast a bit before venturing out to the Midwest, back to the Atlantic coast, wrapping it all up in Indianapolis, Ind., on March 29. See the full list of stops and on sale dates below and for more tour and ticket info, head to the Alice Cooper website.

While Paranormal featured an array of guest musicians like ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Deep Purple's Roger Glover as well as surviving original Alice Cooper band members, this run will feature the backing band Alice has used in recent years, which many are calling one of the tightest live units the shock rocker has ever recruited.

Of course, when any rocker nears the age of 70, questions about retirement will crop up. Alice shot down any notion that he plans on retiring when asked if Paranormal, his 27th studio album, will be his last. “Oh, no. I’m already writing songs for the Hollywood Vampires album. After that, it will be another Alice Cooper album. I don’t ever consider retiring. Retirement doesn’t seem to fit in. If I was getting onstage and I was tired and if I was kind of phoning it in and my band was kind of lazy, it would be different. But I’ve never had a band or a show as high-energy as this show. It actually keeps me very much in shape and keeps me feeling young, doing 130 shows a year," the frontman told Kaaos TV.

Alice Cooper 2018 North American Tour Dates

March 01 — Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesar's*

March 02 — Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama+

March 04 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Lyric Theatre*

March 05 — Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen Performing Arts Center*

March 06 — Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre*

March 08 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

March 09 — Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center*

March 10 — Wilkes-Barre, Penn. @ FM Kirby Center*

March 13 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center*

March 14 — Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theater*

March 15 — South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center#

March 17 — Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Event Center*

March 18 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre*

March 20 — Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center*

March 21 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for The Performing Arts*

March 23 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*

March 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*

March 26 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

March 28 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre*

March 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre*

*On Sale 10/13 | +On Sale 10/14 | #On Sale 11/17

