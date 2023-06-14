Alice Cooper has just announced his 29th studio album, Road, which is the first to be written with his backing band. The first single, "I'm Alice," has also been released.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” Cooper comments, “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Ever since the dissolution of the original Alice Cooper group as the namesake singer turned the outfit into a solo act, the lineup has seen a lot of turnover. That changed over the last decade, however, as the lineup has been stabilized since 2014, with the exception of guitarist Nita Strauss ducking out to go on tour with Demi Lovato last year, returning earlier in 2023.

The band is remarkably tight live and on Road they finally get the opportunity to showcase their songwriting skills and show fans another sense of their creative chemistry.

With "I'm Alice" as our only evidence thus far, the results already sounds quite promising. Factor in legendary producer Bob Ezrin, who initially helped focus the original Alice Cooper band's songwriting eccentricities into something more palatable but still dynamic, and Road is sure to be a winner.

Listen to the new song below and view the Road album art and track listing as well.

Look for the record to drop on Aug. 25 on earMUSIC and pre-order your copy here. View all of Alice Cooper's upcoming tour dates at his website and get tickets here.

Alice Cooper, "I'm Alice" Lyrics

via AZ Lyrics

I know what you want, and I know what you need

Something unworldly from another breed...

Created just for your lust with exquisite control

A thing you can trust to satisfy your soul

It takes more than a mask to make more than a thrill

To complete that task, it takes special skill

A little bit of this and just a sprinkle of that

A dagger, a cane and a silk top hat Ooh

I know you're lookin' for a real good time

Ooh

So let me introduce you to a friend of mine I'm Alice – I'm the master of madness; the sultan of surprise

I'm Alice – so don't be afraid just look into my eyes...oh yeah They hang me from the gallows and they chop off my head

But like lazarus rising, I come back from the dead

The shameless pretenders have come and they've gone

But I stand here before you and the legend lives on! Ooh

It's a myth, wrapped in glory that they don't understand

Ooh

The fabulous story of who I really am I'm Alice – the master of madness; the father of fright

I'm Alice – I'm yours forever but you're mine tonight...oh yeah For a slice of heaven in this living hell

Come and be with the me that you know so well

For a slice of heaven in this living hell

Come and be with the me that you know so well For a slice of heaven in this living hell

Come and be with the me that you know so well

For a slice of heaven in this living hell

Come and be with the me that you know so well I accept your adoration

And I revel in your fear

But it's your imagination

That has brought you here

So, here's the revelation

And let me make it clear

That I am your creation

And now... I disappear I'm Alice – master of madness; the sultan of surprise

I'm Alice – don't be afraid just look into my eyes... oh yeah

I'm Alice – the master of madness; the father of fright

I'm Alice – I'm yours forever but you're mine tonight... oh yeah (For a slice of heaven in this living hell

Come and be with the me that you know so well

For a slice of heaven in this living hell

Come and be with the me that you know so well)

Alice Cooper, Road Album Art + Track Listing

Alice Cooper, 'Road' earMUSIC loading...

01. "I’m Alice"

02. "Welcome To The Show"

03. "All Over The World"

04. "Dead Don’t Dance"

05. "Go Away"

06. "White Line Frankenstein"

07. "Big Boots"

08. "Rules Of The Road"

09. "The Big Goodbye"

10. "Road Rats Forever"

11. "Baby Please Don’t Go"

12. "100 More Miles"

13. "Magic Bus"

