Alice Cooper Telling Scary Stories on Zoom, Invites You to Join

Welcome to your virtual nightmare kiddies! Alice Cooper has partnered up with Airbnb to provide fans with a frightful story time experience this Halloween season. But due to the current pandemic, things will be moved online for a virtual Zoom session.

"As a heads up, my experience will be streamed live and recorded for more fans to watch both on Airbnb.com and on YouTube, so if you book to join me, you'll also get to be part of the stream and recording," says Cooper. "With Halloween all but canceled, we’ll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the Internet. Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favorite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume. It’ll be a scary good time."

The original shock rocker invites guests to attend the session in their ghastliest costumes and reveals that these story time experiences will be suitable for children ages 6 and up that have "an appetite for fright."

The Alice Cooper virtual sessions will be an hour long with up to 10 people. It costs $100 per person and will take place on Oct. 21. Booking for space in the virtual chat starts on Wednesday (Oct. 14). Head to Airbnb.com for more details.