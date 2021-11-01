Alice Cooper Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates

There's no rest for the wicked. Just ask Alice Cooper, who having just finished a run of U.S. dates will be back on the road just after the holidays!

Cooper will kick off a brief winter tour on Jan. 28 in Cincinnati at the ICON Music Center, with a series of shows that will lead up to his appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise that sets sail Feb. 9-14. You can see all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

The VIP pre-sale for the run starts tomorrow (Nov. 2) at 10AM local time in each market, while the general public on-sale is set for this Friday (Nov. 5) at 10AM local time. Check Cooper's website for ticketing details.

Cooper is currently touring in support of his Detroit Stories album, a record that owes a nod to the city that helped birth his music career. The album serves as a celebration of the golden era of Detroit's rock history.

The singer's legendary stage show reveals his darker side, one that he cultivated as a young musician. Recently speaking with the Rock Classic Radio With Jenn podcast on Apple Music, Cooper recalled, "Rock 'n' roll needed a villain. True rock 'n' roll didn't have a villain," the singer recalled from his early days in rock. "We had all these Peter Pans... no Captain Hook. And .... I looked around and went, 'I will gladly be that villain."

But it's not all "bad," as he added, "I wanted Alice to be threatening and yet funny at the same time, you know? I wanted that combination of not exactly knowing what he was going to do, but you know, he may... he may slit your throat, but he would never swear at you ...know what I mean? He was a gentlemen villain and arrogant and condescending. And yet I didn't mind him slipping on a banana peel once in a while for the laugh. You know, there's nothing funnier than a guy like that, blowing it in front of an audience and then having to recover."

Alice Cooper 2022 Winter Tour

Jan. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON Music Center

Jan. 29 —Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater

Jan. 31 —Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

Feb. 3 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 4 — Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

Feb. 5 — Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

Feb. 7 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 8 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 9-14 — At Sea @ Monsters of Rock Cruise