After years of fan outcry, HBO was finally able to reunite the cast of their critically-acclaimed early 2000s series Deadwood for a special two-hour movie that aired this past Friday (May 31). But you really had to be paying attention in order to spot a special guest cameo. Yes, one of the bearded, long-haired townsmen mulling about in the background was none other than Alice in Chains singer-guitarist Jerry Cantrell.

The guitarist was a huge fan of the original series and managed to use some of his connections to become part of the highly anticipated movie's return. Speaking via Instagram, Cantrell stated, “Snuck into a shot or two in the Deadwood movie courtesy of W. Earl Brown. Standing next to Garret Dillahunt here. I am a huge fan of the show and have become good friends with Earl and Robin Weigert (who plays Calamity Jane) over the poker table and other shenanigans. I gave Ian McShane (who plays Al Swearengen) a vinyl copy of Rainier Fog that day too. Was fun to be in the background watching the professionals do their thing. Check it out c**ksuckers!”

As stated, Cantrell has ties to the cast, and W. Earl Brown actually appeared in Alice in Chains' mockumentary AIC23 as the faux filmmaker Alan Poole McLard. Revisit that fun project here.

Alice in Chains have taken more of an interest in the visual side of things in recent years, even rolling out a short film called Black Antenna that tied in with the Rainier Fog album music via their YouTube channel. Check out the seven episodes of Black Antenna over here.

The band is currently touring overseas, but will return stateside to share the road with Korn this summer. See all of their scheduled dates here.