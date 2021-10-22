Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Shares New Track ‘Siren Song’
Just a week prior to the release of his third studio album Brighten, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has shared another new track titled "Siren Song."
The song has a creeping tempo and is laced with airy sound effects, ultimately giving it a trancelike feel. Cantrell really displays his vocal strength in the choruses, and of course, harmonizes with himself. You can take Jerry Cantrell out of Alice in Chains, but you can't take Alice in Chains out of Jerry Cantrell — and we wouldn't have it any other way.
In fact, the rocker actually spoke about the decision to make solo material a couple of weeks ago,
"I've developed a style and a way that I write and that I sound, and that is pretty intact in either venue," he said. "The process for me is the same. The only difference is the players that I'm playing and recording with... I think that making records outside of the band that you're kind of associated and known with is a healthy thing. We've all done it."
Check out "Siren Song" and read the lyrics below.
Brighten will serve as Cantrell's first solo album since 2002's Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2. He worked on it with a plethora of other musicians, including Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato, pianist Vincent Jones, drummer Gil Sharone and more.
The album will be out Oct. 29. Pre-order it here, and check out Cantrell's 2022 tour dates to see if he'll be playing near you.
Jerry Cantrell, 'Siren Song' Lyrics
Cold night adrift in snow
No matter where I go
Seems I can only see green eyes
Calling a siren song out of time
Out here the lights hum low
And your return unknown
Still I can feel your lips on mine
Falling, indecision's hold on my mind
She don't lie she walks on
A passerby in a dream
You feel as though it'll never die
In my dark you are the light
Funny how the feeling never goes
When I'm wrong you are the right
Carry the memory in my soul
And when the day is done
Think on the things I've done
Holding a piece you left inside
Oh yeah, gonna have to last me till the end of line
Oh, end of the line
She don't lie she walks on
A passerby in a dream
You feel as though it'll never die
In my dark you are the light
Funny how the feeling never goes
When I'm wrong you are what's right
Carry the memory in my soul
In my dark you are the light
Carry you with me in my soul
Jerry Cantrell - 'Siren Song'
53 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands