Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Shares New Track ‘Siren Song’

Just a week prior to the release of his third studio album Brighten, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has shared another new track titled "Siren Song."

The song has a creeping tempo and is laced with airy sound effects, ultimately giving it a trancelike feel. Cantrell really displays his vocal strength in the choruses, and of course, harmonizes with himself. You can take Jerry Cantrell out of Alice in Chains, but you can't take Alice in Chains out of Jerry Cantrell — and we wouldn't have it any other way.

In fact, the rocker actually spoke about the decision to make solo material a couple of weeks ago,

"I've developed a style and a way that I write and that I sound, and that is pretty intact in either venue," he said. "The process for me is the same. The only difference is the players that I'm playing and recording with... I think that making records outside of the band that you're kind of associated and known with is a healthy thing. We've all done it."

Check out "Siren Song" and read the lyrics below.

Brighten will serve as Cantrell's first solo album since 2002's Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2. He worked on it with a plethora of other musicians, including Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato, pianist Vincent Jones, drummer Gil Sharone and more.

The album will be out Oct. 29. Pre-order it here, and check out Cantrell's 2022 tour dates to see if he'll be playing near you.

Jerry Cantrell, 'Siren Song' Lyrics

Cold night adrift in snow

No matter where I go

Seems I can only see green eyes

Calling a siren song out of time Out here the lights hum low

And your return unknown

Still I can feel your lips on mine

Falling, indecision's hold on my mind She don't lie she walks on

A passerby in a dream

You feel as though it'll never die In my dark you are the light

Funny how the feeling never goes

When I'm wrong you are the right

Carry the memory in my soul And when the day is done

Think on the things I've done

Holding a piece you left inside

Oh yeah, gonna have to last me till the end of line

Oh, end of the line She don't lie she walks on

A passerby in a dream

You feel as though it'll never die In my dark you are the light

Funny how the feeling never goes

When I'm wrong you are what's right

Carry the memory in my soul In my dark you are the light

Carry you with me in my soul

Jerry Cantrell - 'Siren Song'