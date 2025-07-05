Alice in Chains’ Sean Kinney Returns to Stage at Ozzy + Black Sabbath Farewell Concert

Alice in Chains are back at full strength as drummer Sean Kinney took his place behind the kit with the band after having to bow out of touring earlier this year over a medical emergency.

The group was set to kick off a brief run of tour dates back in May when the canceled their opening night performance last minute. It was later revealed that Kinney was being treated for a "non-life threatening medical emergency."

Soon after, the band canceled the remainder of their tour dates while Kinney issued a statement revealing that it was a necessary decision to call off the dates and continue his recovery.

What Alice in Chains Played at Back to the Beginning

Kinney took his rightful place behind the drumkit with the band as they played a pair of Alice in Chains classics. The band opened with "Man in a Box," then rocked out to "Would?" As for their nod to Ozzy and Black Sabbath, the group "Fairies Wear Boots" from Black Sabbath's 1970 album, Paranoid.

READ MORE: The Heaviest Song By 5 Alt-Rock + Grunge Bands

Alice in Chains in 2025

Though Kinney was able to return to the kit for Alice in Chains at the Back to the Beginning show, at present the band does not have any more tour dates scheduled for 2025. Jerry Cantrell, meanwhile, is set to resume touring in support of his I Want Blood solo album in August.

All dates and ticketing information for Jerry Cantrell can be found through his website.