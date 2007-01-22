All-Star Tones Still on Sale, AmpliTube 5 Intro Pricing Ends Feb. 1

Over the course of these emails, we’ve presented some great guitar players who’ve partnered with IK Multimedia to make their rigs and tones available within AmpliTube 5.

Artist expansion packs include: AmpliTube Slash, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix, AmpliTube Brian May, Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection and AmpliTube Joe Satriani.

If you already own any of these collections, they’ll still be yours and sound even better in AmpliTube 5, with its expanded cabinet section and remastered amps.

If you haven’t yet made the upgrade to AmpliTube 5, there’s still time.

AmpliTube 5 (for Mac/PC) is currently available for purchase from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide, with special introductory pricing now continuing through Feb. 1, 2021, as follows:

AmpliTube 5 CS - free

AmpliTube 5 SE - $99.99 intro price (regular price will be $149.99)

AmpliTube 5 - $199.99 intro price (regular price will be $299.99)

AmpliTube 5 MAX - $399.99 intro price (regular price will be $599.99)

Visit us here to get yours: AmpliTube 5. Learn more about AmpliTube 5 artist collections.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IK MULTIMEDIA.