Alter Bridge Reveal Epic, Aggressive New Single ‘Silver Tongue’

Beware, or you might just get caught up in Alter Bridge's new single "Silver Tongue." The epic, aggressive song serves as the lead single from the forthcoming Pawns & Kings album, though they previously shared the album closing title track.

Alter Bridge waste no time in commanding you attention with a furious guitar-centric open, adding in monstrous drum beats and serving up chugging riffs before pulling back ever so slightly for Myles Kennedy's soaring opening verse vocal. It's definitely a hard hitting metal-leaning track out of the gate, setting the tone for the band's forthcoming Pawns & Kings collection.

To go along with the song's release, the band teamed up with creator/director Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films to create an animated music video that centers on a pair of characters who fall under the spell of a painting that comes to life. Get a closer look at the eye-catching clip toward the bottom of this post.

If you like what you see and hear, "Sliver Tongue" is now available via all digital service providers, and you can also pre-order the upcoming Pawns & Kings album, which is due Oct. 14 via Napalm Records, right here.

Alter Bridge will return to the road in November and December, finishing out 2022 on tour in Europe and the U.K. Get your ticketing info and see all of the markets listed here.

Alter Bridge, "Silver Tongue"