Alter Bridge Unleash ‘Pawns & Kings’ Title Track, Reveal Seventh Album Details

The battle lies ahead, but Alter Bridge are ready to meet it head on. And they've got the perfect song to soundtrack that sentiment, as the band has issued the title track from their Pawns & Kings album along with details of the forthcoming release.

After venturing out for their other respective projects Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are back in the fold with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall to put the final touches on their Pawns & Kings album, which is on track for an Oct. 14 street date through Napalm Records.

The new track, which closes the upcoming record, is filled with the soaring and uplifting vocal work we've come to expect from vocalist Myles Kennedy, while the band delivers a full throttle backing filled with hard hitting drums and Tremonti's standout solo riffing. It's a heavy, aggressive start to this latest chapter being added to the band's legacy.

For this latest effort, the band once again worked with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette. They've continued to push the envelope on their storytelling, with the opus "Fable of the Silent Son" now becoming the longest song in their catalog, clocking in at an epic 8:29. Other standouts include the album opener "This Is War," "Dead Among the Living," "Silver Tongue," "Holiday" and more. Pre-orders are currently being taken at this location.

Meanwhile, Alter Bridge will finish out 2022 on the road in Europe and the U.K. this November and December. Dates can be seen below and ticketing info can be found here.

Alter Bridge, Pawns & Kings Album Artwork + Track Listing

1) This Is War

2) Dead Among the Living

3) Silver Tongue

4) Sin After Sin

5) Stay

6) Holiday

7) Fable of the Silent Son

8) Season of Promise

9) Last Man Standing

10) Pawns & Kings

Alter Bridge 2022 European + U.K. Tour

Nov. 1 – Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle

Nov. 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falconer

Nov. 4 - Partille, Sweden @ Partille Arena

Nov. 5 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Nov. 7 – Katowice, Poland @ MCK

Nov. 9 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Nov. 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

Nov. 12 - Hlavini Mesto Praha, Czech Republic @ O2 Universum

Nov. 14 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

Nov. 16 – Paris, France @ Palais Des Sports

Nov. 18 – Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre

Nov. 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmataz1

Nov. 22 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Nov. 23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

Nov. 25 – Assago, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 26 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Dom Sportova

Nov. 28 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

Nov. 30 – Koln, Germany @ Palladium

Dec. 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 5 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

Dec. 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena

Dec. 8 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

Dec. 9 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Dec. 11 – Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena

Dec. 12 – London, England @ O2 Arena