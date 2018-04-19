The power of the party is strong with this one. Andrew W.K. has just unleashed a new video for "Music Is Worth Living For," and the clip finds the omnipresent vocalist emerging as a godlike entity rocking amongst the stars and all heavy elements.

W.K. says of the Tim Dennesen directed video, "'Music Is Worth Living For' finds me and my band in the throes of a colossal vision quest. Determined to party harder than ever, we steel ourselves against alien elements and battle a formless but formidable storm. Multiplying myself, I attempt to transcend the whirling void by engaging in a series of flailing spiritual maneuvers, vainly wrestling with the emptiness of my own soul. Alas, I discover I had already been consumed by my own triumphantly pathetic creation. And at this moment of devastatingly poignant clarity, I realize I'm back where I started, trapped inside the hardest party of all: Being alive."

The song is featured on Andrew's latest studio album, You're Not Alone, which is available for purchase right here. Andrew W.K. is in the throes of full promotion for the album, with an appearance on Conan coming April 24. He's also in the midst of a tour, playing Portsmouth in the U.K. tonight. He'll remain stateside after the Conan performance, heading out to Jacksonville, Fla. on April 28 for the Welcome to Rockville Festival.

Andrew W.K. also just added a second leg of touring for the album, kicking off Aug. 18 at Psycho Las Vegas, but primarily contained to the month of September. See all of his stops listed below.

Andrew W.K. 2018 Tour Dates