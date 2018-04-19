Behold the Supreme Being Andrew W.K. in ‘Music Is Worth Living For’ Video
The power of the party is strong with this one. Andrew W.K. has just unleashed a new video for "Music Is Worth Living For," and the clip finds the omnipresent vocalist emerging as a godlike entity rocking amongst the stars and all heavy elements.
W.K. says of the Tim Dennesen directed video, "'Music Is Worth Living For' finds me and my band in the throes of a colossal vision quest. Determined to party harder than ever, we steel ourselves against alien elements and battle a formless but formidable storm. Multiplying myself, I attempt to transcend the whirling void by engaging in a series of flailing spiritual maneuvers, vainly wrestling with the emptiness of my own soul. Alas, I discover I had already been consumed by my own triumphantly pathetic creation. And at this moment of devastatingly poignant clarity, I realize I'm back where I started, trapped inside the hardest party of all: Being alive."
The song is featured on Andrew's latest studio album, You're Not Alone, which is available for purchase right here. Andrew W.K. is in the throes of full promotion for the album, with an appearance on Conan coming April 24. He's also in the midst of a tour, playing Portsmouth in the U.K. tonight. He'll remain stateside after the Conan performance, heading out to Jacksonville, Fla. on April 28 for the Welcome to Rockville Festival.
Andrew W.K. also just added a second leg of touring for the album, kicking off Aug. 18 at Psycho Las Vegas, but primarily contained to the month of September. See all of his stops listed below.
Andrew W.K. 2018 Tour Dates
April 19 – Portsmouth, U.K. @ Wedgewood Rooms
April 20 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz
April 21 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Garage
April 28 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville Festival
April 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum Theatre
May 01 – Pensacola, Fla. @Vinyl Music Hall
May 03 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
May 04 – Concord, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion Festival
May 05 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Festival
May 08 – Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub
May 09 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi- Fi Lounge
May 10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Pyramid Scheme
May 11 – Maquoketa, Iowa @ Codfish Hollow
May 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic
May 13 – Somerset, Wis. @ Northern Invasion Festival
May 15 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
May 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
May 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise
May 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Rock On The Range Festival
May 20 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
May 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
May 22 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
May 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
May 25 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Aug. 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Las Vegas
Sept. 04 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom
Sept. 05 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
Sept. 06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 07 – Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
Sept. 08 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox @ The Market
Sept. 09 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial
Sept. 11 – Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens Pub
Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre
Sept. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre
Sept. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Sept. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar
Sept. 21 – Dallas, Texas @ Tree's
Sept. 22 – Austin, Texas @ The Mohawk
Sept. 23 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
Sept. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Sept. 26 – Durham, N.C. @ Motorco
Sept. 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
Sept. 28 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham