Andy Cizek + Nik Nocturnal (Termina) Release Heavy New Track ‘Fade Away’

Termina and Loudwire are teaming up to premiere the heavy and chaotic new track “Fade Away.” From the collaborative brain tissue of YouTubers Andy Cizek (Monuments) and Nik Nocturnal, “Fade Away” is the newest single from the band’s new album Dysphoria.

In the vein of Every Time I Die, Dance Gavin Dance and Periphery, “Fade Away” straddles the line between brutally heavy and gloriously melodic. The production is top notch as well, thanks to the board mastery of Nik and Cizek.

“‘Fade Away’ is an exaggerated metaphor for the toxic power struggle in an unhealthy relationship,” Cizek explains. “I wrote it from two perspectives to be able to fully plumb the depth of darkness from each. On one hand, you have an emotional hostage: trapped yet unable to cry out for help because every move is watched, leading to crippling isolation and loneliness. On the other hand, you’ve got a controlling and sadistic entity who torments and thrives on taking away their counterpart’s self worth through mind games and manipulation.”

Nik Nocturnal adds, “Despite its depressing name, Dysphoria is a triumphant moment in both mine and Andy’s lives. Modern metal as a subgenre is hardly metal and hardly modern. We wanted to take modern metal as a descriptor of more recent innovations — metalcore, deathcore, post-hardcore and djent — and blend them. We can go from from brutally destructive breakdowns to ethereal soundscapes, with everything from driving riffs and soaring solos in between. It’s the cohesive package we’ve been building Termina toward since forming over the internet back in 2018.”

Termina “Fade Away” Lyrics

I feel the eyes of death

They gaze upon me every night

The bed where I once slept

Becomes the cell I’m trapped inside I see what others can’t

Beyond illusion, horrors thrive

Never a helping hand

Through the contusions, I survive I hear your screams through the walls

Echoes of your misery ring out in the halls

I’ll keep you shackled in pain

Pleading for your freedom, but you’ll never escape Fade away

There’s no one left beside you to withstand (the fire)

I find no solace in the claims you make to circumvent

An empty promise that you’d never be this way again Speak my name

Through emptiness, I am your only friend (a liar)

Fulfill a prophecy created under false pretense

Webs of dishonesty spun only for your benefit And if you thought you were safe, you were mistaken

This is a prison of your own creation I cry out into the void

A silent confession, but no one believes me

Tied to a life I’ve destroyed

These violent transgressions left no one to grieve me I hear your screams through the walls

Echoes of your misery ring out in the halls

I’ll keep you shackled in pain

Pleading for your freedom, but you’ll never escape Fade away

There’s no one left beside you to withstand (the fire)

I find no solace in the claims you make to circumvent

An empty promise that you’d never be this way again Speak my name

Through emptiness, I am your only friend (a liar)

Fulfill a prophecy created under false pretense

Webs of dishonesty spun only for your benefit I feel the eyes of death

Taking hold

With all the secrets that I have kept

Taking hold

Manifestation of my regrets

Listen to "Fade Away" in the YouTube player below. Termina’s Dysphoria album will drop April 9, so be sure to pre-order the new record here.

TERMINA - Fade Away (Official Audio)