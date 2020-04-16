Angels & Airwaves Return With New Song “All That’s Left is Love”

Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves have today (Apr. 16) released a new song, "All That's Left is Love."

Premiered via Zane Lowe's show on Beats 1, DeLonge announced that all proceeds from the new single will benefit the non-profit Feeding America.

Speaking about the collaboration with Feeding America, DeLonge stated: "I've gone down with Feeding America, and I've handed out food on holidays and for people in need. I've gone to schools and handed out food to a lot of these kids only get their meals at school. And a lot of people think that the United States obviously is a more wealthy country than others, but there's still so much poverty here."

"It was very simple for me to make one phone call and say, 'Why don't we do this? Because this is something that everybody needs right now. People can't take care of their families. Kids are not in schools where they're getting their only meal of the day,' he added. "It kind of worked out, and that's how you know it's meant to be. I'm super proud to be with Feeding America on this.”

Check out "All That's Left is Love" below:

The new track comes after Angels & Airwaves put out two singles last year, "Kiss and Tell" and "Rebel Girl."

As well as releasing new Angels & Airwaves music, Tom DeLonge has also been teasing the return of another post-blink-182 project, Box Car Racer.

Meanwhile, DeLonge's former bandmate Mark Hoppus has been using his time in quarantine to jam some old +44 tracks. You can see him performing "Lycanthrope" and "Baby Come On" here.

Angels & Airwaves' last full-length album, The Dream Walker, was released in 2014. DeLonge and co. have since released a number of EPs, the most recent being the acoustic record We Don't Need to Whisper, which dropped in 2014.

"All That's Left is Love" Lyrics

Do you ever not open those eyes

to see again, your old life

Do you ever look back to that night

Right before, the world cried

We have never been here before

To not love less, to love more

And now after all that we’ve seen

Yeah I’m sure, it’s for me

What we’ll be.....

I wait for winter’s pass, and we

tried to make it last, but it’s

Difficult at best,

When our hearts can never rest

At night it is the worst

Always say we’re passing first, Then

delete the messages

The ones that really hurt

We, send out a call

love, runs, from, a, crawl

The world is different now

We feel more of us

When the days are getting tough

A little bit’s enough

When all that’s left is love

Spring has come along, and the

leaves are off the lawn,

Wishing I could stop the fear

As the summer nights come near

We‘re locked inside our beds, but we

Laugh at what is said,

remember how it all begins

A little smile from your friends

I, gave, you, my, spark

Hope, when, things, get, dark

The world is different now

We feel more of us

This place is such a mess

But we always pass the test

When you feel like looking up

When the days are getting tough

We’re gettin’ us that drug

A little bit’s enough

When all that’s left is love

Life’ so unreal, so surreal

