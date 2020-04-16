Angels & Airwaves Return With New Song “All That’s Left is Love”
Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves have today (Apr. 16) released a new song, "All That's Left is Love."
Premiered via Zane Lowe's show on Beats 1, DeLonge announced that all proceeds from the new single will benefit the non-profit Feeding America.
Speaking about the collaboration with Feeding America, DeLonge stated: "I've gone down with Feeding America, and I've handed out food on holidays and for people in need. I've gone to schools and handed out food to a lot of these kids only get their meals at school. And a lot of people think that the United States obviously is a more wealthy country than others, but there's still so much poverty here."
"It was very simple for me to make one phone call and say, 'Why don't we do this? Because this is something that everybody needs right now. People can't take care of their families. Kids are not in schools where they're getting their only meal of the day,' he added. "It kind of worked out, and that's how you know it's meant to be. I'm super proud to be with Feeding America on this.”
Check out "All That's Left is Love" below:
The new track comes after Angels & Airwaves put out two singles last year, "Kiss and Tell" and "Rebel Girl."
As well as releasing new Angels & Airwaves music, Tom DeLonge has also been teasing the return of another post-blink-182 project, Box Car Racer.
Meanwhile, DeLonge's former bandmate Mark Hoppus has been using his time in quarantine to jam some old +44 tracks. You can see him performing "Lycanthrope" and "Baby Come On" here.
Angels & Airwaves' last full-length album, The Dream Walker, was released in 2014. DeLonge and co. have since released a number of EPs, the most recent being the acoustic record We Don't Need to Whisper, which dropped in 2014.
"All That's Left is Love" Lyrics
Do you ever not open those eyes
to see again, your old life
Do you ever look back to that night
Right before, the world cried
We have never been here before
To not love less, to love more
And now after all that we’ve seen
Yeah I’m sure, it’s for me
What we’ll be.....
I wait for winter’s pass, and we
tried to make it last, but it’s
Difficult at best,
When our hearts can never rest
At night it is the worst
Always say we’re passing first, Then
delete the messages
The ones that really hurt
We, send out a call
love, runs, from, a, crawl
The world is different now
We feel more of us
When the days are getting tough
A little bit’s enough
When all that’s left is love
Spring has come along, and the
leaves are off the lawn,
Wishing I could stop the fear
As the summer nights come near
We‘re locked inside our beds, but we
Laugh at what is said,
remember how it all begins
A little smile from your friends
I, gave, you, my, spark
Hope, when, things, get, dark
The world is different now
We feel more of us
This place is such a mess
But we always pass the test
When you feel like looking up
When the days are getting tough
We’re gettin’ us that drug
A little bit’s enough
When all that’s left is love
Life’ so unreal, so surreal
