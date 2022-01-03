Anonymous Music Store Customer Gifts Dimebag Darrell Guitar to Young Stranger

An awesome human from Colorado gifted a Dean Dimebag Darrell ML guitar to a stranger over the holiday break. A young man named Fallon, who is impacted by Williams Syndrome, often played the axe whenever he visited a local music store, but the Dime guitar is now Fallon’s to shred with!

Both Fallon and the good samaritan were customers at J.B. Hart Music Co. in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to a post from the music shop, an anonymous person noticed Fallon playing the guitar in early 2021. Moved by the young man’s passion, he purchased the guitar and asked the staff to give Fallon the axe the next time he stopped by.

However, Fallon soon moved from Colorado to Texas and didn’t return to the store for eight months. When he returned to Grand Junction to visit family, however, Fallon dropped by J.B. Hart and was finally surprised with his new guitar.

J.B. Hart Music Co. shares:

This is Fallon. Over the last couple of years, he would visit the store from Montrose. His request each time was to play the “Pantera” guitar, meaning the Dean Dimebag Darrell ML Guitar. We were shocked he knew some Dimebag riffs. Fallon is impacted by Williams Syndrome and has an excellent knowledge and a love for music. His dream was to own this guitar.

Eight months ago, when he was in the store playing it, another customer took notice of Fallon. It moved this customer so much he returned to the store later, purchased the guitar, and asked us to give the guitar to Fallon anonymously the next time we saw him.

However, we didn’t see Fallon until today. We tried finding him to no avail. Today, his family came in the store, and we learned they had moved to Texas and returned this week for a visit. It was a wonderful experience to gift Fallon his dream guitar as a gift from a kind stranger. His mom burst into tears, and Fallon beamed with excitement. It was a special moment. There are still good people in this world.

Here are a few photos, a couple showing off his dive bomb face. (He is really proud of that face)

Cheers to the awesome person who bought the guitar and congrats to Fallon on his sick new axe!