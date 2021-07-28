Anthony Kiedis is selling his home in Hawaii for nearly $10 million, and the lavish seaside digs on Kauai's North Shore look like a luxury home buyer's dream. But the property owned by the 58-year-old Red Hot Chili Peppers singer has somewhat of an odd past.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath single-family residence is currently listed on the real estate website Rocket Homes for $9.98 million. Extravagant amenities include a master suite with a private porch (lanai), a master bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower, a kids' room with built-in bunk beds, exotic woods, automated blinds, a dedicated office, a practically restaurant-grade kitchen, beach access and ocean views.

See photos of the entire property down toward the bottom of this post.

Records show that Kiedis bought the land for the home, then undeveloped and previously owned by actor Sylvester Stallone, for $2.6 million in 2001, as UCR noted on Tuesday (July 27).

But the Chili Peppers vocalist reportedly had difficulty finishing construction after archaeologists uncovered an ancient burial ground near the site in 2007. TMZ subsequently said the remains weren't discovered on Kiedis' lot but his next-door neighbor's. Regardless, some argued it was disrespectful to build near the location due to its history. Still, Kiedis got permission to finish his home in 2008.

That didn't stop onlookers from commenting on the ordeal. As reported by Kauai's The Garden Island at the time, one nearby resident asked, "Who would want to build their house on a known graveyard?" Another called it the "ultimate desecration."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' latest studio album, The Getaway, emerged in 2016. Since then, the band has welcomed former guitarist John Frusciante back into the fold, with a new album in the works.

RHCP drummer Chad Smith put his $15 million Hamptons home on the market last year.

Stylish, contemporary design meets meticulous craftsmanship. Set like a jewel in one of the most beautiful places on Earth, listings of this caliber rarely come on the market. Located on a quiet stretch of beach on Kauai's North Shore, this custom gated home features cool, shaded verandas, light and bright open living areas and ocean views that go on forever. Inside, custom cabinetry of reclaimed teak, wide-plank walnut flooring and honed black basalt countertops are just a few of the ingredients reflecting a level of quality that is often sought but rarely found. All rooms are oversized and spacious. The master suite is situated to one side of the home, with its own private lanai and a lavish master bath complete with a soaking tub and a large walk-in steam shower. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a large center island and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms, each with en suite baths, and a large media room complete the upstairs. Downstairs a large outdoor living area with seating makes for a great escape. Other notable features of the home include: Viking 6-Burner Gas Cook-Top, Viking Stainless Steel Oven, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Under-Mount Stainless Sink, Decorative Glass Tile Accents, Built-in Bookshelves, Custom Lighting, Fantastic Media Room w/ Surround Sound (Could be Converted to 4th Bedroom), Office Nook, Elegant Sheer Window Curtains, Built-in Audio, Automated Blinds, Rock Sink Basin in Powder Room, Kids Room with Built-in Bunk Beds & Desk, Ample Storage, Ipe Decking & Handrails. Pride of ownership is evident in every detail. Custom furniture package may be purchased separately, inquire for details. A truly beautiful property. Close to surfing, hiking, diving, restaurants and all of the wonderful outdoor activities that the North Shore has to offer. Located approximately 10 minutes from downtown Hanalei.

Anthony Kiedis' $10 Million Hawaii Home