Yes, we know that Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis "hearts" L.A., and his passion extends to the L.A. Lakers. Kiedis and his bandmate Flea were among the celebs in the crowd anxious to see LeBron James' first regular season home game as a Laker, but Kiedis wasn't able to catch the finish of the game after being asked to leave the Staples Center.

While plenty of press attention was placed on James' Lakers home debut, the headlines after the game primarily centered on a fight between the two teams: Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul and Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo exchanged punches moments after Lakers wing player Brandon Ingram got in a shoving match with Rockets guard James Harden. When the fists began to fly between Rondo and Paul, Ingram also threw a punch in the melee and all three players have since received suspensions by the NBA. See footage of that here.

During the melee, Kiedis reportedly voiced his displeasure at Paul as he was exiting the court, enough so that he earned an early exit from the game himself. As seen in footage captured in the tweet below, the singer approached the exit, with security pushing him back, and then flipped the finger at what appears to be a Houston staffer who reportedly had something to say back to Kiedis. Another tweet shows Kiedis being escorted out of the game. USA Today also has a photo of Kiedis in their gallery recount of the incident.

Flea also posted a photo of himself with Kiedis taken before things got heated. The bassist briefly referenced the incident, stating, "At the lakers game last night with my dear brother. It Got crazy at the end, but man I get so satisfied, deeply drinking in the depth and beauty of the game. People operating at a high level in so many dimensions. Cerebral, physical, spiritual, emotional, unspoken and telepathic communication. I truly love basketball with my ❤️❤️❤️."

The NBA dished out their suspensions for the players involved on Sunday, but aside from an early exit, it doesn't look like Kiedis will miss any additional time for his Lakers fandom.

