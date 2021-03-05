See Exclusive Preview of Anthrax’s Star-Studded Graphic Novel

More metal graphic novels! Earlier this week we exclusive images from one based on Dio's Holy Diver, and now Anthrax are giving us a first look at their graphic novel based on their 1987 release Among the Living. The exclusive previews are of portions written by Corey Taylor and Rob Zombie, which you can see below.

Anthrax teamed up with Z2 Comics for the project to commemorate their 40th anniversary as a band. The introduction to the story was written by Jimmy Palmiotti and illustrated by Nelson, and will be told by Anthrax mascot "Not Man," who has been revamped by The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero.

Each song on the album is its own original story within the novel, written and designed by a rockstar lineup of creators. In addition to Scott Ian, Frank Bello and Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Gerard and Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance, Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor and Rob Zombie all contributed to the project.

The novel comes in different editions: The super deluxe version features a hard cover, comes with a vinyl picture disc of the album, a gold record plaque, lithographs and other merch pieces. There is also a deluxe edition, a Judge Dredd Variant — which was designed by Benante — and two standard editions, with either a hard or soft cover.

The Among the Living book will be available on May 12, and you can pre-order it now here. Check out the first peek below!