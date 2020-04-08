Homebound during the coronavirus pandemic, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has kept fans apprised of his thrash-tastic escapades online. Those activities came to a head Wednesday (April 8) when the shredder revived Anthrax side project Stormtroopers of Death (S.O.D.) for a quarantine send-up.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Nuclear Assault bassist Dan Lilker (an Anthrax alum) joined Ian via video for the jam session — as can be seen below. The rhythm section was originally part of S.O.D. when the act first made waves in 1985. All that was missing this time around was Billy Milano, S.O.D.'s vocalist.

Sans frontman, the trio of heavy metal lifers handily charged through the opening riffs of "March of the S.O.D.," the first track from crossover classic Speak English or Die. Does this mean the original Stormtroopers are making a comeback? The outfit hasn't released a studio album since 2007's Rise of the Infidels.

Since that time, Lilker and Milano reunited to form a group called United Forces, and Lilker even attempted a quasi-S.O.D. revival in 2017 under the banner of Fist Banging Maniacs. Two years ago, Ian further lent hope to the idea of full-fledged S.O.D. return in an interview with comedian Dean Delray.

"I would absolutely do S.O.D. again if the situation was right and it felt like it was in the spirit of what the band is about," the Anthrax figurehead said in 2018. "I would definitely do it again. I would love to go play some festivals. I would love to go play [European] festivals. We did it in '99 and 2000, and it was fucking awesome."

For now, ol' Sargent D. is back with a quick "quaran-fuckin-tine" thrash blast.