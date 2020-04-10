Who needs the samples? Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz took Benante's "Yo! Watch the Beat" video series in a new direction, taking on an electronic music classic, the Chemical Brothers' 1997 hit, "Block Rockin' Beats."

The original song from the British duo's breakout album Dig Your Own Grave was notable for a heavily percussive drum sample taken from the Bernard Purdie song "Changes" and a distinctive bass line. The track was completely instrumental with the exception of another sample from rapper Schoolly D's 1989 song "Gucci Again" which gave the track it's "Block Rockin' Beats" title. Chemical Brothers would go on to win the Grammy for Best Instrumental Performance for the song.

Here Benante deconstructs the Purdie sample and delivers some nimble yet heavy drumming live, with Diaz masterfully nailing the bass line. Have a look and listen in the video below.

Benante has been killing the time while self-isolating keeping his drum skills in check, delivering his "Yo! Watch the Beat" series of covers. He's also taken requests as well. Keep up with the series here.

Charlie Benante and Ra Diaz Cover Chemical Brothers' "Block Rockin' Beats"