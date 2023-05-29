Architects Announce Split with Guitarist Josh Middleton

British metalcore group Architects have announced that lead guitarist Josh Middleton is no longer in the band. Fortunately, they infer that the split was cordial and that they “remain close friends.”

Yesterday (May 28), Architects posted the following statement to Instagram:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Josh’s time in the band has come to an end. It has gradually become apparent that we need to go our separate ways, but we remain close friends. Josh was a life raft for the band after we lost Tom and he gave us a way to keep the band alive through the hardest experience or our lives. We will always be grateful to him for that. We wish him the best in his future endeavours and we suggest that everyone keeps an eye out for the new Sylosis record later this year.

Shortly thereafter, Middleton shared the post to his Instagram account, adding:

I would just like to add a heartfelt thank you to the Architects fan base for being so accepting of me and the music I brought to the band. All of the kind words and support over the years has been greatly appreciated. As the statement says, we all remain friends and I wish the band continued success in the future!

As alluded to above, Middleton officially joined Architects in 2017, taking over lead guitar duties following the 2016 death of co-founder Tom Searle. (That said, he’d been their touring guitarist off and on for a few years by that point since rhythm guitarist Tim Hillier-Brook left in 2012.) As such, he appeared on all studio records from 2018’s Holy Hell to their most recent one, 2022’s The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit.

As for Middleton’s other main project – Sylosis – their last album was 2020’s Cycle of Suffering. Earlier this year, though, they put out a new single (“Deadwood”), with Middleton stating that it’s “the first taste of what is to be a very busy year of new Sylosis music.” That comment, coupled with Architects' recent statement, seems to confirm that the follow-up to Cycle of Suffering will be here by the end of the year.

Naturally, fans and fellow musicians have replied to Middleton’s post with support.

For instance, former Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows and Bring Me the Horizon guitarist Jona Weinhofen wrote, “Sad news, you’ll be missed. Stoked you guys found each other when you did.” Likewise, Dragged Under guitarist Ryan “Fluff” Bruce responded, “Really stoked to see what you do next, mate” and Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle cheered, “You are the man, Josh!”

It’s also worth mentioning that both Architects vocalist Sam Carter and Nuclear Blast Records left heart emojis.

You can see both social media posts below.

As Loudwire reported back in February of 2023, Architects made headlines when they paused a show in Adelaide, Australia after “a man in attendance rushed the stage and started hurling vile insults at [them].” The same month, they “discuss[ed] the possibility of [bands] striking” over “insane venue merch cuts.”

How do you feel about Josh Middleton separating from Architects? Are you looking forward to new music from Sylosis? Let us know!