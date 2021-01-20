Architects on Wednesday (Jan. 20) released their latest banger, "Dead Butterflies." It's the third single culled from the British metalcore band's upcoming album, For Those That Wish to Exist, out Feb. 26.

Following the songs "Black Lungs" and "Animals," the newest Architects track displays the outfit's tremendous growth as both songwriters and performers. While the band continually shows how far it's come from its punk and metal roots with each album release, "Dead Butterflies" takes things yet further as a purely anthemic rock number — there's nary a metalcore breakdown or a "blegh" in sight.

Watch the "Dead Butterflies" music video down toward the bottom of this post.

For Those That Wish to Exist follows the group's 2018 effort, Holy Hell. That collection was Architects' first after the 2016 death of the band's lead guitarist and co-founder, Tom Searle. Regarding its follow-up, the late musician's twin brother revealed a global message behind the new full-length.

"This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet," Architects drummer Dan Searle recently explained, per the NME.

"I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do," the musician continued, "as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there."

Pre-orders for For That Wish to Exist are available now.

Check out the lyrics to "Dead Butterflies" below:

I wanna bother God

I wanna feel the ground beneath my feet

But I’ve got a smile full of broken teeth Goodbye

All the doves have flown away

I must’ve lost myself, lost myself, lost myself I know it’s not enough

Why does defeat always taste so bittersweet

I just wanna live and die in peace The flower that never blossoms is quickly forgotten

It must be gold if it’s glistening

I must’ve lost myself, lost myself, lost myself Goodbye

All the doves have flown away

I must’ve lost myself, lost myself, lost myself Fly high

‘Cause the ravens are here to stay

I must’ve lost myself, lost myself, lost myself in a cloud of

Dead butterflies

Architects, "Dead Butterflies"