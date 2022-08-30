Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’

A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.

"deep fake" is the latest song to come from the band's forthcoming album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, and it continues their musical evolution. As you might expect, it's a heavier track with gritty guitar work and pulse-pounding beats, but also features more synth-heavy and hypnotically melodic verses before Sam Carter powers through the chorus.

The track comes with a Jeb Hardwick-directed performance video featuring the band playing a darkened room, occasionally lit by lighted screens from behind. And that bit of anonymity fits well within the song's themes. Get a closer look at the video and lyrics below and if you like what you hear, the track is available at this location.

Architects, "deep fake" Lyrics

we, we wanna swim the deepest depths of oblivion

we wanna know that the gods have us in control

we see the cards and we go to fold

we play along but it soon grows old

they took the ark and sold it all for parts

they’ve got a fist full of fucking gold

a return on the souls they sold

do you remember who we are?

these tyrants will build an abyss

but the rest of us wish to exist

we’re hiding like a shadow in the dark

in the dark

be the change that you wanna see

no not like that

it’s a risk we can all agree

fuck the fucking facts

but it bleeds right in front of me

we’re under attack

yeah, we all know that these rights are holy

we’re never gonna leave this shell

let’s hope your gold don’t fail you now

save us a special place in hell

you’re the reason that our hearts ache

deep fake

we are one and the fucking same

we see the cards and we go to fold

we play along but it soon grows old

we took the ark and sold it all for parts

they’ve got a fist full of fucking gold

a return on the souls they sold

do you remember who we are?

these tyrants will build an abyss

but the rest of us wish to exist

we’re fighting with a shadow in the dark

deep fake

Architects, "deep fake"

As stated, "deep fake" will appear on Architects' the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which is due out on Oct. 21. Pre-orders are currently being taken here.

Meanwhile, the group had planned on coming to the U.S. to support the new album this fall, but that will not be happening after a cancellation was announced earlier this month. The band cited "logistical issues" for the cancellation, The band stated that everything from transportation to visa approval timelines provided them challenges as they attempted to make up shows pushed back by the pandemic lockdown.

That said, there will be U.K. and European shows taking places later this year. See dates and get ticketing details here.