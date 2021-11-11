Architects Team With Parallax Orchestra for Abbey Road Livestream
Architects started the year in a big way with their For Those Who Wish to Exist album and they'll end it in a big way as well. The band have just announced a global livestream event in which they'll team up with the Parallax Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.
The event will take place Dec. 11 and the group will be playing their music with arrangements written by Parallax Orchestra's conductor Simon Dobson, a three time winner of the British Composer Award.
The livestream is being handled by Veeps, with the livestream set to air at 3PM ET / 12N PT on Dec. 11, and it will remain available for 48 hours afterward. Tickets are on sale now through Veeps.
For Those That Wish to Exist has been one of the more critically hailed and ambitious releases of the band's career, yielding the songs "Animals," "Black Lungs," "Dead Butterflies" and "Meteor" as album highlights. The group's ninth studio album topped the U.K. Albums Chart and hit No. 4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart stateside.
Check out a trailer for the upcoming livestream below, and be sure to look for Architects returning to North America for a fall headline tour next year. See the dates listed below and get ticketing info here.
Architects, For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road Trailer
Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Sept. 8 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera
Sept. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
Sept. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater
Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Sept. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Sept. 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct. 1 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Oct. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Oct. 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
Oct. 6 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo