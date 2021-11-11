Architects Team With Parallax Orchestra for Abbey Road Livestream

Architects started the year in a big way with their For Those Who Wish to Exist album and they'll end it in a big way as well. The band have just announced a global livestream event in which they'll team up with the Parallax Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

The event will take place Dec. 11 and the group will be playing their music with arrangements written by Parallax Orchestra's conductor Simon Dobson, a three time winner of the British Composer Award.

The livestream is being handled by Veeps, with the livestream set to air at 3PM ET / 12N PT on Dec. 11, and it will remain available for 48 hours afterward. Tickets are on sale now through Veeps.

Epitaph

For Those That Wish to Exist has been one of the more critically hailed and ambitious releases of the band's career, yielding the songs "Animals," "Black Lungs," "Dead Butterflies" and "Meteor" as album highlights. The group's ninth studio album topped the U.K. Albums Chart and hit No. 4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart stateside.

Check out a trailer for the upcoming livestream below, and be sure to look for Architects returning to North America for a fall headline tour next year. See the dates listed below and get ticketing info here.

Architects, For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road Trailer

Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 8 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera

Sept. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Sept. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Sept. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Sept. 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 1 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 6 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo