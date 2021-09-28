Architects' fall 2021 tour with Polyphia and Loathe was set to kick off in early November, but the run has now been rescheduled for 2022. It is unclear, however, whether both special guests will be a part of the makeup dates for next year.

News of the postponement was shared on across Architects' social media pages, where they informed fans that all previously purchased tickets for the 2021 shows in support of their new album, For Those That Wish To Exist, will be honored at the new dates for next year. For those that wish to purchase tickets for any of the 2022 stops, you can do so at the band's website beginning at 9AM tomorrow (Sept. 29).

The tour postponement comes amid a handful of similar events this week as more rock and metal artists have elected to push their fall and winter tours to next year, primarily out of precaution as COVID-19 surges, fueled by the delta variant. Architects, however, did not offer a reason for their postponement.

See the 2022 tour dates below and, to view the originally scheduled dates, head here.

Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 08 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Sept. 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe, Old National Centre

Sept. 13 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

Sept. 15 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Sept. 17 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

Sept. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 23 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 26 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Sept. 27 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven, The Masquerade

Oct. 03 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 04 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Oct. 06 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo By Microsoft