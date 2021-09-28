Architects Postpone North American 2021 Tour, Announce Rescheduled 2022 Dates
Architects' fall 2021 tour with Polyphia and Loathe was set to kick off in early November, but the run has now been rescheduled for 2022. It is unclear, however, whether both special guests will be a part of the makeup dates for next year.
News of the postponement was shared on across Architects' social media pages, where they informed fans that all previously purchased tickets for the 2021 shows in support of their new album, For Those That Wish To Exist, will be honored at the new dates for next year. For those that wish to purchase tickets for any of the 2022 stops, you can do so at the band's website beginning at 9AM tomorrow (Sept. 29).
The tour postponement comes amid a handful of similar events this week as more rock and metal artists have elected to push their fall and winter tours to next year, primarily out of precaution as COVID-19 surges, fueled by the delta variant. Architects, however, did not offer a reason for their postponement.
See the 2022 tour dates below and, to view the originally scheduled dates, head here.
Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Sept. 08 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 09 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Sept. 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe, Old National Centre
Sept. 13 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
Sept. 15 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Sept. 17 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus
Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
Sept. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Sept. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 23 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 26 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Sept. 27 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Sept. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven, The Masquerade
Oct. 03 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Oct. 04 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
Oct. 06 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo By Microsoft