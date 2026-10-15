‘Time for Some Honesty’ – Architects Vocalist Opens Up on Criticism in New Statement

Architects frontman Sam Carter has opened up, sharing a very vulnerable moment with the band's fanbase amidst a period of struggle in his professional music career.

In a lengthy missive shared on his Instagram account, the Architects singer revealed that he's been going through a struggle with his voice of late and the anxiety he's had while trying to address it has taken the joy away from performing live. It's impacted his mental health as well.

He revealed that being critical of his vocal performance is not something that's just been relegated to him as he's noticed that it's become part of fan discussion. The negative comments, meanwhile, have only elevated his concern and anxiety as he's tried addressing it.

While the band, family and friends have been there for him while he's faced this ongoing issue, he felt now was the time to share with the fanbase exactly what has been going on and where he stands as he continues to try to address the issues at hand.

What Did Architects' Sam Carter Say About His Vocal Issues?

Carter revealed that he's worked "tirelessly" to fix his perceived vocal issues over the last year in particular. A breaking point came during a "tough day" at the Rock am Ring festival where the vocalist attempted to use a new technique, but it resulted in criticism reaching a fever pitch.

To deal with his performance anxiety, he's been attending therapy as well as taking medication.

He also sees being able to share what's been going on as a way of letting go and being honest with Architects fans. And while there hasn't been much joy of late, he plans on "scream[ing] the words from a place of passion and determination" on their tour with Korn with the hope that it returns to being fun again.

His full statement can be read below:

It's time for me to be honest here, and it's not going to be easy, as it's something I've worked tirelessly at over the last year. My anxiety and constant focus on my voice has gotten me to a place where the joy of performing has been taken away from me. I got to a place where, whenever I go to scream the voice inside my head stops me from being able to do the job that I've done for the last 20 or so years. Now, this isn't something that I started. It's been the online discourse around my voice and the constant judgment that have ultimately led me down a tunnel that I've struggled to get out of. It got really loud after Rock am Ring, where I had a really tough day trying out a new technique in front of 90-odd thousand people. The more I tried, the crueler the comments over the summer got and it led me to a place where I was physically and emotionally shot. My performance anxiety had gotten out of control and I wasn't able to enjoy anything about the band or being onstage. Since summer, I've worked tirelessly to try and get to a point where my scream feels back to where it belongs. I would like to thank David from Extreme Vocal Academy for his help with this and for trying to help me unlock the part of me that has been lost under all the negativity. I want to take this time to say that everything that I've been doing and the stress that I'm putting on myself is ultimately making it and my mental health worse and got me to a place where the people that love me are worried. I've been in bits today describing exactly how I feel and how the weight of it all has got too much. My bandmates and wife have been so supportive over the last year I can't begin to tell you how loved I feel but it's time to let you guys in on how much it's crushing me. The comments and the judgment have got too much. I'm a human being trying my hardest up there and some things aren't going to be perfect. I'm in therapy every week and on medication to help my anxiety. Trust me when I say there isn't a stone I haven't left unturned. I didn't grow up with perfect technique. I grew up screaming and barely being able to hear myself, playing in front of nobody. So this is me being honest and letting go. I dreamt of having a 'Sam's Back' moment, but that's not real life. And maybe this is actually my moment to come back to a life where I'm not thinking about this shit every waking moment. On this tour with Korn, I'm going to scream the words from a place of passion and determination. Ultimately, I want to get back to a place where I'm having fun with my friends onstage. It's not going to be perfect, but I'm not, so that's that. Be kind. You never know what someone is truly going through. Love, Sam

What Other Musicians Said in Response to Sam Carter's Confession

In the aftermath of Sam Carter's confession about his vocal issues, the comments section on his posting lit up with support from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Joel Madden of Good Charlotte shared, "You are one of my heroes and true friends - you’ve shown me the way more times than you know and never once made me feel like there was a ever question of if you loved me and/or accepted me for who I am. You sharing this makes me proud and also makes me feel free to let go of some of my own stuff - thank you Sam."

Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas commented, "When we played with you in June at Graspop I thought you sounded excellent dude."

Soft Cult added through their socials, "You’re a true artist and one of a kind. vulnerability like this isn’t easy, so thanks for letting everyone in."

Stray From the Path's Craig Reynolds offered, "You’re the best person on earth end of story."

Thrice's Riley Breckinridge shared, "Love you, Sam. You fucking rule, and that is not up for debate. Full stop."

Josh Smith of Northlane commented, "Love you Sam you have always been the goat in my eyes and the fact you’ve done that for this long is a testament to your mental endurance when your body has said no. Any fan should be grateful that you’re still doing this at all given these challenges. You will come back stronger."

Wage War's Cody Quistad added, "Forever a legend in my book, brother. You’re the man."

And there were additional comments from musicians, fans and industry personalities all lending support to Carter during this difficult period in his career.

Architects on Tour

Architects are continuing their support of 2025's The Sky, The Earth & All Between. As Carter mentioned, the band is touring with Korn throughout Europe on a fall run. The group's next performance will come Oct. 18 in Stuttgard, Germany.

READ MORE: Sam Carter Talks Architects Touring and Constant Work Toward New Music

For all tour dates and to get ticketing information, be sure to visit the Architects' website.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.