It continues to be a banner year for Architects, with singer Sam Carter now adding lead vocals on a new video game theme to his credits. Carter voiced the theme for the upcoming game expansion for Final Fantasy.

The theme itself starts off dark and moody, building in intensity with Carter offering a more breathy and hypnotic vocal before things start to pick up. By the end, it's more of a full-belting vocal giving listeners a broad view of his range. You can hear the epic musical piece soundtracking the action in the game trailer provided.

"How about those amazing vocals in the trailer? The #Endwalker theme was performed by Sam Carter from @ArchitectsUK!," tweeted out the Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account with a graphic notating Carter's involvement. Carter responded, "Really proud to have been part of this."

The Final Fantasy XIV Online: Endwalker game expansion will arrive on Nov. 23, but for now you can hear Carter singing over the trailer for the game in the promo below.

As stated, it's been a big year for Architects who released their For Those That Wish to Exist album back in late February. The critically-hailed record has already yielded the songs "Animals," "Black Lungs," "Dead Butterflies" and "Meteor."

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Trailer