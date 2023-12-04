Architects just dropped a music video for "Seeing Red," their first new song since the release of last year's album The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit. The track features an infamous "Blegh!" vocal wretch from frontman Sam Carter and fans are totally losing it.

Add in the news of a North American tour with Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps and it gets even better.

Architects + The Return of the "Blegh!"

The "blegh" vocalization is a ridiculously popular trope in metalcore/deathcore and Carter is among the key figures who helped popularize it, having screamed "Blegh" plenty of times throughout his career in Architects.

In early 2020, Carter expressed he was sick of hearing about all of the "bleghs" and that he wished he "never made that stupid noise." One fan asked if it meant "RIP" for the blegh, to which the vocalist replied, "100 percent," dashing the hopes of the metalcore faithful.

Until now...

It makes sense as to why Carter was frustrated with how much everyone talked about the "blegh" noises — he's a tremendously talented musician and, despite all of his efforts and successes, everyone was basically reducing that all down to one knuckle-dragger vocal part, even if it's a really cool part.

Just barely over 10 seconds into "Seeing Red," and immediately after a cheerleader-type section, Carter restores that filthy "BLEGH" and makes it one of the most memorable Mondays of the year for fans across the world.

Check it out directly below.

Architects, "Seeing Red"

READ MORE: 10 Strange Vocal Noises That Make Rock + Metal Awesome

Fans React to "Blegh!" in New Architects Song "Seeing Red"

As trivial as it may sound, the "blegh" is a continued source of joy for metalcore fans and if that's what makes the day just a little bit more bearable, let 'em have this moment!

Architects, perhaps with a sense of self-awareness, asked fans on X (formerly Twitter), "Are you happy now?," referencing one of the lyrics in the song while baiting the backers of the blegh.

"Yes, thank you for this bleghessing," one fan writes, capped off with a raised hands emoji in celebration.

See what others had to say:

Architects 2024 Tour Dates With Of Mice & Men + While She Sleeps

May 02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

May 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

May 06 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 07 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 09 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

May 10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

May 11 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Fillmore

May 12 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Architects, "Seeing Red" Lyrics

Rent free living in your head

'RIP' they commented

I felt it when they said

'We only ever love you when you're seeing red' "Seeing red" You oughta know that I'm like a broken machine

I'm not as bulletproof as you all paint me to be

Time hasn’t frozen

Why do you want me to scream?

Are you a junkie punk medicating for free? We’re all you need

We’ll make you royalty

We’ll be the best of enemies Read me all my rights

I’ll never grow tired of your great advice

Won't somebody tell me

What I believe

I'm sorry for your sacrifice

I guess I must’ve sounded like the anti christ

Won’t somebody tell me

Won't somebody tell me

What I believe? No debts

All love

I dont give a fuck

My head

My heart

Wouldn't be enough

I won’t think twice

I'm afraid

I'm the priest

You're the poltergeist We’re like one big family

Gee thanks so much for the death threat

Do you hear the audacity?

You dummies only live on the internet We’re all (oh yeah?)

you need (that's right)

We’ll make you royalty (gimme that gold)

We’ll be the best of enemies Read me all my rights

I’ll never grow tired of your great advice

Won't somebody tell me

What I believe

I'm sorry for your sacrifice

I guess I must’ve sounded like the anti christ

Won’t somebody tell me

Won't somebody tell me

What I believe? “Are you happy now?” Rent free living in your head

'RIP' they commented

I felt it when they said

'We only ever love you when you're seeing red' Heaven burning bright

You’ve really gotta wonder how I sleep at night

Won’t somebody tell me

Won’t somebody tell me Read me all my rights

I’ll never grow tired of your great advice

Won't somebody tell me

What I believe

I'm sorry for your sacrifice

I guess I must’ve sounded like the anti christ

Won’t somebody tell me

Won't somebody tell me

What I believe?

All eyes on me

What I believe