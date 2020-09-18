A Metal-Loving, Trans Satanist Won a Republican Sheriff Nomination

Get used to the name Aria DiMezzo, because she's making the rounds in metal media after winning the Republican nomination for Cheshire County Sheriff in New Hampshire. Why is this news relevant? Because not only does she love metal and play in a band, but she's also a transgender anarchist Satanist who used the election to prove a point about being an uninformed voter.

That's right, the 32-year-old is not boasting about her success. Instead, she's using it to show that people put too much faith into the political system without doing their own research on the candidates they elect into such positions.

DiMezzo first posted on the blog Aria for Sheriff back in June, announcing that she would be running against Eli Rivera for Cheshire County Sheriff with the slogan "Fuck the police." "Aria is also from the south, where she has seen first-hand the dangers of bigotry, overt and subtle," the introductory post reads.

A self-proclaimed libertarian anarchist, she ran unopposed and ended up winning the GOP nomination by receiving over 4,000 Republican votes. In her follow-up blog entry, which was posted Sept. 11, she explained how her victory shows how broken the system is, because she likely wouldn't have won if more people knew who she was and what she stands for.

You could have easily looked at a sample ballot prior to the election, and you could have simply looked up the candidates in a search engine. By doing so, you, like the good citizen in Rindge, would probably have been appalled, and probably wouldn’t have voted for me. I wouldn’t have begrudged you for that. I was, after all, rather upfront about it. I went into it expecting that I would lose the primary to a write-in candidate, because I didn’t think that so many voters were just… completely and totally oblivious about who they are voting for. Because the fact is that you didn’t bother. You trusted the system. You trusted the establishment. You trusted the party. You felt safe. You were sure that there must be some mechanisms in place to prevent from occurring exactly what just occurred. Your anger is misplaced if you direct it at me. Please listen. Your anger is with the system that has lied to you. Your anger is with the system that convinced you to believe in it, trust in it, and have faith in it, when it is completely and utterly broken. More than 4,000 people went into the voting booth on September 8 this week, and they all filled in the circle by my name despite knowing absolutely nothing about the person they were nominating to the most powerful law enforcement position in the county. That’s a level of recklessness of which any decent human being should be ashamed.

DiMezzo elaborated further on her decision to run for the position.

I’m running for sheriff because I oppose that very system, and the sheriff has the most hands-on ability in Cheshire County to oppose that system. The system that let you down by allowing me–the freaking transsexual Satanist anarchist–be your sheriff candidate is the same system I’m attacking. I’m sorry, and I know it hurts to hear, but that system is a lie. The entire thing is a lie. It’s broken from beginning to end, and my existence as your sheriff candidate is merely how this reality was thrown into your face.

The nominee recently announced that Trivium's "The Heart From Your Hate" will be her campaign song. Also, check out a video of her band FUD covering Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" below.

aria4sheriff.com

FUD — "War Pigs" Black Sabbath Cover