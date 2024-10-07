As Everything Unfolds Address Future After Drummer’s Death

As Everything Unfolds have taken some time to mourn the death of drummer Jamie Gowers (seen at far left above) and the group has announced plans to continue with their tour plans this fall.

In a statement, the band explained, "We just wanted to check in to say thank you for your love and support through what has been the hardest thing we have ever had to go through. It has been beautiful to see what Jamie has meant to all of you and the outpouring of love for him has truly been overwhelming.

"Through much conversation and consideration we have chosen to continue to join Bury Tomorrow, Make Them Suffer and Thornhill on tour in November. They have all been incredibly understanding and we can't thank them enough.

"We are under no illusion that this is going to be difficult, different and new for us, but this is what we love and we hope it will be part of the healing process. It will never feel normal to not have Jamie alongside us and it won't be something we get over. It will just be something we have to learn to live with.

"This is still incredibly raw, and in the coming months we will be experiencing a lot of situations for the first time, so we please ask you for patience and understanding as we try and navigate a way through all of this - With love and thanks - Charlie, Adam, Jon and George."

The Death of Jamie Gowers

In a social media post on Aug. 30, the band confirmed the sudden death of their drummer Jamie Gowers.

“It is with intense devastation and heartbreak that we must inform you that our brother, partner and bandmate Jamie Gowers has passed away.

“There will forever be someone who should be on this journey with us that isn’t, and it will take us all a long time to begin to heal.

“We ask that you please respect the wishes of Jamie’s family, as well as us and our team for privacy at this time to allow us the space to grieve our friend.

“We know that this will deeply impact you all as well, so please be kind and look out for each other.

“We love you Jamie, and we will never stop missing you.

“Charlie, Adam, Jon & George”

An official cause of death was not provided. As a member of the band, Gowers had appeared on both the group's Within Each Lies the Other and Ultraviolet albums. He was their second drummer, following Liam Burgoyne who had appeared on their previous EPs. The band has not announced who will handle drumming duties on their upcoming touring.

READ MORE: Best Rock Songs of 2021

As Everything Unfolds in 2024

The group has plans to support their sophomore set, Ultraviolet, as part of string of U.K. and European dates in late November and early December. As stated, Bury Tomorrow, Make Them Suffer and Thornhill will also be part of the trek. Tour stops and ticketing information can be found through the As Everything Unfolds website.