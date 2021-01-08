As Everything Unfolds Is the Most 2021 Band Name Ever

One week into 2021 and the year has already been rocked by tragic events, both in the rock and metal world and outside it as it pertains to current events worldwide. U.K. post-hardcore upstarts As Everything Unfolds is a pretty ideal band name after watching what has happened over the last year and into this new one, but enough about that — it's time for some sick new music by way of "Wallow," the latest offering from the group's forthcoming debut, Within Each Lies the Other.

"Wallow" is the hard-hitting fourth track off what has the making of being a promising debut from the U.K. bunch. It's a riff bonanza, never settling into any part for very long, which gives As Everything Unfolds a feral edge, especially as they sway from beat-based elements to propulsive aggression, tempered by a synth-drenched chorus and pained yet hopeful clean vocals.

"Anger and sadness really drove this track lyrically, and there's a lot of frustration that's presented through the use of primarily harsh vocals," said singer Charlie Rolfe. "It’s a song about betrayal, liars, and anyone who has ever done anything to you to make you deliberately feel worthless. There's a lot of energy that was released through this song, and we invite you to do the same."

Listen to "Wallow" toward the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the album's cover and track listing. Get a sense of what the track is about by reading the lyrics directly below too.

Get me out of this place, get me out

I revel in your misery, I live for your tragedy

You broke me down, you wore me out

Had no faith just threw me about

I whisper, I shout, I scream

Only to hear to you will not redeem me

I told you everything you wanted to hear

How can I make it anymore fucking clear? You turned everyone me when I’m nothing but weak

You turned everyone against me when my world was so bleak

You’re bitter to the core, you couldn’t ignore

The chance to choke me out and throw me into a war Get me out of this place, get me out

I revel in your misery, I live for your tragedy Once you’re called a liar, there’s no hint of desire

To fight against the pain that threw you into the fire

I told you everything you wanted to hear

How can I make it anymore fucking clear? You turned everyone me when I’m nothing but weak

You turned everyone against me when my world was so bleak

You’re bitter to the core, you couldn’t ignore

The chance to choke me out and throw me into a war I can hear the ocean in my head, it draws me in

Rest myself I start to begin, I open up and let out what’s within

Don’t you know what you’ve let yourself in for

Take my advice and walk straight out the door

Don’t let this torment become a war

A pain I promise you can’t ignore

I was only for your desire You turned everyone me when I’m nothing but weak

You turned everyone against me when my world was so bleak

You’re bitter to the core, you couldn’t ignore

The chance to choke me out and throw me into a war

Within Each Lies the Other comes out March 26 on Long Branch Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

As Everything Unfolds, "Wallow"

As Everything Unfolds, Within Each Lies the Other Album Art + Track Listing

Long Branch Records

01. "On The Inside"

02. "Take Me There"

03. "Wallow"

04. "Stranger In The Mirror"

05. "I'm Not The Only One"

06. "Grayscale"

07. "Stay"

08. "Let Me Go"

09. "Hiding From Myself"

10. "One Last Time"

11. "Wither"