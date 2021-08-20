Asking Alexandria Drop ‘Alone Again,’ Announce New Album ‘See What’s on the Inside’
Asking Alexandria are ready to kick off a new album cycle, revealing that their next studio album will be titled See What's on the Inside. It's carrying an Oct. 1 release date through their newly signed deal with Better Noise Music and you can get your first taste of the record today with the brand new single "Alone Again" (as heard below).
Danny Worsnop and the gang don't disappoint, delivering a raw and emotionally powerful rock anthem. The song was a collaborative effort, as designated by crediting all five members as co-writers on the track. The group will also soon deliver a lyric video to accompany the song that you can catch as well.
Guitarist Ben Bruce says, “‘Alone Again’ and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place. No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can!"
He adds, "At some point in our lives, we all feel lost and confused as to who we are and who we want to be, and I think this song will really unite all of us in that sense. We are so excited to share, not only this new song with you all, but our new album. We went back to our roots as musicians and really wanted to reignite that passion and love for rock and metal music. Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, AC/DC ... all the greats that we fell in love with as kids have greatly influenced this new album and we couldn’t be more excited!” Take a look at the lyrics for "Alone Again" below.
Asking Alexandria, "Alone Again" Lyrics
Bring me hope
Take me home
I think I’m ready to be on my own
Close my eyes
Lay me down
I think it’s time that I take some time
To be alone again
I’ve waited, been patient
Dedicated in the name of
Being more, giving all, that I have, but you want more
I’ve changed and I’m changing
It’s not over there’s still time left
It isn’t much, so make the most, I getting tired, of giving up
Searching for silence
Bring me hope
Take me home
I think I’m ready to be on my own
Close my eyes
Lay me down
I think it’s time that I take some time
To be alone again
I can’t find, my balance
I’ve been trying, so hard but
What I love, you seem to hate, and what I hate, you seem to love
I’m lost, It’s confusing
What point am I proving
I don’t know anymore what to do or who to be
Searching for silence
Bring me hope
Take me home
I think I’m ready to be on my own
Close my eyes
Lay me down
I think it’s time that I take some time
To be alone again
Bring me hope
Take me home
I think I’m ready to be on my own
Bring me hope
Take me home
I think I’m ready to be on my own
Close my eyes
Lay me down
I think it’s time that I take some time
To be alone again
As stated, See What's on the Inside is now set for an Oct. 1 street date and pre-orders for the album can be placed here. In addition, you can pick up "Alone Again" via the platform of your choosing at this location.
To coincide with the new album announcement, Asking Alexandria are also hitting the road this fall, sharing stages with A Day to Remember on the "Re-Entry" tour. Dates for the run can be seen below and you can pick up tickets here.
Asking Alexandria, "Alone Again"
Asking Alexandria, See What's on the Inside Artwork + Track Listing
01 – “Intro”
02 – “Alone Again”
03 – “Faded Out”
04 – “Never Gonna Listen”
05 – “If I Could Erase It”
06 – “Find Myself”
07 – “You’ve Made It This Far”
08 – “See What’s On the Inside”
09 – “Misery Loves Company”
10 – “Fame”
11 – “The Grey"
Asking Alexandria 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sept. 11 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration
Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life 2021
Sept. 28 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
Sept. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. 2 The Met
Sept. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Oct. 02 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E Arena
Oct. 04 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 07 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
Oct. 08 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Oct. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair
Oct. 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Casino
Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 18 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium
Oct. 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 24 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater
Oct. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Oct. 27 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
Oct. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 30 - Springfield, Mo. @ O'Reilly Family Event Center
Nov. 01 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Nov. 02 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Township Auditorium
Nov. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 05 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 06 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
Nov. 13 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville