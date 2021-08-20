Asking Alexandria are ready to kick off a new album cycle, revealing that their next studio album will be titled See What's on the Inside. It's carrying an Oct. 1 release date through their newly signed deal with Better Noise Music and you can get your first taste of the record today with the brand new single "Alone Again" (as heard below).

Danny Worsnop and the gang don't disappoint, delivering a raw and emotionally powerful rock anthem. The song was a collaborative effort, as designated by crediting all five members as co-writers on the track. The group will also soon deliver a lyric video to accompany the song that you can catch as well.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says, “‘Alone Again’ and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place. No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can!"

He adds, "At some point in our lives, we all feel lost and confused as to who we are and who we want to be, and I think this song will really unite all of us in that sense. We are so excited to share, not only this new song with you all, but our new album. We went back to our roots as musicians and really wanted to reignite that passion and love for rock and metal music. Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, AC/DC ... all the greats that we fell in love with as kids have greatly influenced this new album and we couldn’t be more excited!” Take a look at the lyrics for "Alone Again" below.

Asking Alexandria, "Alone Again" Lyrics

Bring me hope

Take me home

I think I’m ready to be on my own

Close my eyes

Lay me down

I think it’s time that I take some time

To be alone again I’ve waited, been patient

Dedicated in the name of

Being more, giving all, that I have, but you want more

I’ve changed and I’m changing

It’s not over there’s still time left

It isn’t much, so make the most, I getting tired, of giving up Searching for silence Bring me hope

Take me home

I think I’m ready to be on my own

Close my eyes

Lay me down

I think it’s time that I take some time

To be alone again I can’t find, my balance

I’ve been trying, so hard but

What I love, you seem to hate, and what I hate, you seem to love

I’m lost, It’s confusing

What point am I proving

I don’t know anymore what to do or who to be Searching for silence Bring me hope

Take me home

I think I’m ready to be on my own

Close my eyes

Lay me down

I think it’s time that I take some time

To be alone again Bring me hope

Take me home

I think I’m ready to be on my own Bring me hope

Take me home

I think I’m ready to be on my own

Close my eyes

Lay me down

I think it’s time that I take some time

To be alone again

As stated, See What's on the Inside is now set for an Oct. 1 street date and pre-orders for the album can be placed here. In addition, you can pick up "Alone Again" via the platform of your choosing at this location.

To coincide with the new album announcement, Asking Alexandria are also hitting the road this fall, sharing stages with A Day to Remember on the "Re-Entry" tour. Dates for the run can be seen below and you can pick up tickets here.

Asking Alexandria, "Alone Again"

Asking Alexandria, See What's on the Inside Artwork + Track Listing

Better Noise Music

01 – “Intro”

02 – “Alone Again”

03 – “Faded Out”

04 – “Never Gonna Listen”

05 – “If I Could Erase It”

06 – “Find Myself”

07 – “You’ve Made It This Far”

08 – “See What’s On the Inside”

09 – “Misery Loves Company”

10 – “Fame”

11 – “The Grey"

Asking Alexandria 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 11 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life 2021

Sept. 28 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Sept. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. 2 The Met

Sept. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 02 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E Arena

Oct. 04 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 07 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

Oct. 08 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Oct. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Saltair

Oct. 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Casino

Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 18 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium

Oct. 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 24 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

Oct. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Oct. 27 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Oct. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 30 - Springfield, Mo. @ O'Reilly Family Event Center

Nov. 01 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Nov. 02 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Township Auditorium

Nov. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 05 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 06 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

Nov. 13 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville