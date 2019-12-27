Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has shown his knack for tackling other genres, particularly exploring his country leaning side on an album. But on his latest solo song, there's a definite soulful feel for Worsnop with "Another You."

The track, which finds Worsnop putting his emotional rasp to great use, has the singer explaining all the great heights he could reach if he put his mind to it, but the one thing he could never do is find "another you" to compliment his life. Check out the lyrics for the track and the lyric video at the bottom of this post.

I could write a song

I could paint a perfect picture of a sunrise in an hour or two

I could fly a plane faster than the speed of sound right into space if you want me to

I could walk on water, make a billion dollars, burn it, then make every single penny of it back again

I could close my eyes and fight an alligator with both hands tied behind my back and I would win But I could never find another you

Another shooting star

Another holder of my heart

Another light in the dark

Another love me like you do

No I could never find another you

Another perfect sound

Another keep me on the ground

Another up when I'm down

Another way that you move

No I could never find another you I could move a mountain

I could pick the moon right out of the sky and set it next to you

I could run in place and stop the earth rotating, go back in time and rule the world if I wanted to

I could hold my breath and be a giant stomping all around, and all the people would love it

Harness all the power of the sun and save the universe, and never even break a sweat But I could never find another you

Another shooting star

Another holder of my heart

Another light in the dark

Another love me like you do

No I could never find another you

Another perfect sound

Another keep me on the ground

Another up when I'm down

Another way that you move

No I could never find another you But baby yeah I must confess

I miss my days of ignorance

Lke before you walked through my door

Life was like a wave it seemed

Back and forth so carelessly

But now it’s like a storm

And without you I’d rather be alone Cause I could never find another you

Another shooting star

Another holder of my heart

Another light in the dark

Another love me like you do

No I could never find another you

Another reason to breathe

Another heart on my sleeve

Another better half of me

Another I do

No I could never find another you

Though Worsnop issued his solo effort Shades of Blue back in May of this year, "Another You" is independent of that record. It's currently available in the platform of your choosing here.

With Asking Alexandria between records, Worsnop will take some time to promote his solo career. He returns to the road with solo dates starting Jan. 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona. See all his stops here.

Meanwhile, in related news, a deluxe edition of Asking Alexandria's self-titled album that they've dubbed LP5 DLX has arrived as a post-holiday treat. Extras include a full-band version of hit single 'Vultures', the original demo of 'Rise Up', a Hyro the Hero mash up of 'Where Did It Go' and a Dex Luthor remix of 'Alone in a Room' accompany the additions of the acoustic version of 'Alone in a Room' and the band's rendition of 'Perfect' taken from their live session at Sirius XM. You can pick it up here.

Danny Worsnop, "Another You"