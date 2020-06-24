Asking Alexandria’s Danny Worsnop Cast in ‘Of Bird and Cage’ Video Game

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop has spread his wings in recent years, taking on a number of ventures outside the band. His latest is being cast as a voice talent in the upcoming Capricia Productions video game, Of Bird and Cage.

The game, which is currently in development, will feature Worsnop voicing one of the game's central characters, Ari, who the singer describes in his announcement video as "a bad guy." Ari is the boyfriend of Gitta, the game's protagonist, who is being voiced by Kobra and the Lotus singer Kobra Paige.

Of Bird and Cage is something unique in the gaming world, with a full rock and metal record completely produced to provide the story-driven narrative of the game itself. In addition to Worsnop and Paige, Sons of Apollo's Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Epica's Rob van der Loo, Within Temptation's Ruud Jolie, Symphony X's Mike LePond, former Evanescence member Rocky Gray and many others are taking part in the music for the game.

"It was an absolute honor to work with Danny. He is a professional, and he understood that in this case, he was not just singing a 'normal' vocal line, but voicing a complicated character, who already has his own personality and voice. We believe Danny not only captured Ari perfectly, but also added his own personality to the character and made him even more interesting," said Arnold Nesis, Capricia's CEO and music composer/producer.

Meanwhile, Worsnop adds, "We've had a lot of fun making this — it's an entirely new approach, an entirely new concept, and a way to absorb the video game platform that I believe you guys are going to enjoy. There are a lot of incredible other musicians who've been involved in the casting, the creation, the scoring, and the performance within this video game and I would just want to say thank you to all of them who've been involved, and thank you to everyone who has created Of Bird and Cage for having me on board."

While an official release date has not been announced, Capricia revealed that the game is coming "very soon" and they hope that it arrives no later than early 2021. In the interim, Steam users can add it to their wishlist here. It will also be available for Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.

Check out Worsnop's announcement as well as a trailer featuring the tracking of music for the game below.

