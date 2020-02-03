This week, Asking Alexandria announced their "Like a House on Fire" North American tour for spring 2020. Joining them on the trek that kicks off in late April are fellow rockers Falling in Reverse, Wage War and Hyro the Hero.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7, at Asking Alexandria's website starting at 10AM local time. The tour begins April 30 at Phoenix's Van Buren venue before making its way around the United States and wrapping up with a show at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on May 31.

"It’s been a while," Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce said in a Feb. 3 press release. "In fact, it’s been far too long. We have supported some incredible bands over the last few years. We have seen countless faces and countless cities. But now… it's our turn. We are fucking back. Bigger and better than ever. Our first headline tour in over two years."

He continued, "We have worked tirelessly to bring you the biggest show of our careers and a handful of the greatest modern bands that rock has to offer. We couldn’t be more excited. Everything up until this point was practice… this is it, this is the show we have been building towards. We will see you all there. Let's light it up like a house on fucking fire!"

Last year, Bruce revealed that the group were finished recording an upcoming album, the English band's first since their 2017 self-titled effort. In the meantime, singer Danny Worsnop released solo album Shades of Blue.

Asking Alexandria, Falling in Reverse + Wage War Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

April 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

May 5 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

May 7 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

May 12 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House Of Blues (AA + FIR only)

May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

May 16 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

May 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 19 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 20 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

May 22 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

May 23 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

May 26 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live (no FIR)

May 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

May 30 – Chicago, Ill @ House Of Blues

May 31 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore