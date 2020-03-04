Asking Alexandria Reveal ‘Antisocialist’ Song, Announce ‘Like a House on Fire’ Album
The time has come. Asking Alexandria are moving forward with their sixth full-length album, a 15-song effort titled Like a House on Fire. And to celebrate the big news, the band is also unleashing a new video for the song "Antisocialist" which can be viewed below.
Like a House on Fire will be released on May 15 via Sumerian Records. The band has also started pre-orders for the effort at this location.
Guitarist Ben Bruce says, "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."
As for "Antisocialist," Bruce adds, "'Antisocialist' is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs. It’s a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It’s a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It’s a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!"
On top of the new album and song, Asking Alexandria have also booked a headline tour for the spring, kicking off April 30 in Phoenix. Falling in Reverse, Wage War and Hyro the Hero will join them on the run. See the stops listed below and get ticketing info here.
Asking Alexandria, "Antisocialist" Video
Asking Alexandria, Like a House on Fire Album Artwork + Track Listing
01. House on Fire
02. They Don't Want What We Want
03. Down to Hell
04. Antisocialist
05. I Don't Need You
06. All Due Respect
07. Take Some Time
08. One Turns To None
09. It's Not Me (It's You)
10. Here's to Starting Over
11. What's Gonna Be
12. Give You Up
13. In My Blood
14. The Violence
15. Lorazepam
Asking Alexandria Spring 2020 Headline Tour
April 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
May 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim
May 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 7 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
May 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater
May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
May 12 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando**
May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
May 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 16 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
May 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
May 19 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 20 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
May 22 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater
May 23 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston
May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
May 26 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live*
May 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore Detroit
May 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago
May 31 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
