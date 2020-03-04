The time has come. Asking Alexandria are moving forward with their sixth full-length album, a 15-song effort titled Like a House on Fire. And to celebrate the big news, the band is also unleashing a new video for the song "Antisocialist" which can be viewed below.

Like a House on Fire will be released on May 15 via Sumerian Records. The band has also started pre-orders for the effort at this location.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says, "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created. There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria."

As for "Antisocialist," Bruce adds, "'Antisocialist' is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs. It’s a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It’s a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It’s a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!"

On top of the new album and song, Asking Alexandria have also booked a headline tour for the spring, kicking off April 30 in Phoenix. Falling in Reverse, Wage War and Hyro the Hero will join them on the run. See the stops listed below and get ticketing info here.

Asking Alexandria, "Antisocialist" Video

Asking Alexandria, Like a House on Fire Album Artwork + Track Listing

Sumerian Records

01. House on Fire

02. They Don't Want What We Want

03. Down to Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don't Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns To None

09. It's Not Me (It's You)

10. Here's to Starting Over

11. What's Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking Alexandria Spring 2020 Headline Tour

April 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 3 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

May 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 7 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

May 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

May 12 – Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando**

May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 16 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 19 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 20 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

May 22 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

May 23 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston

May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

May 26 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live*

May 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore Detroit

May 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago

May 31 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

