At the Drive-In Confirm 2016 Tour Dates, New Music
When the lineup for the Rock on the Range festival was released earlier this year and At the Drive-In's name was included, many wondered if there might be more in store for the reunited rock act. Now the band has revealed that much more is in the works as not only do they have a full world tour planned, but there's also new music on the way.
Earlier this week, the band began teasing a big announcement and that announcement turned out to be the revealing of their 2016 tour along with the confirmation that they're working on new music. Check out their Facebook posting, which includes nearly 30 seconds of frenetic drum and guitar filled rocking, presumably from one of their new songs:
The band will start off their touring year with a March 23 date at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., before jetting off to Europe for a leg of dates in late March and early April. From there, they'll return stateside for a North American run that kicks off with the Shaky Knees festival appearance the weekend of May 13-15 in Atlanta. A mix of headlining shows and festival dates will then keep the band on tour in North America through a June 23 finale in Toronto. See the dates below.
As for new music, this will be the band's first full-length offering since 2000's Relationship of Command, a disc that truly launched the band to new heights. However, with success came a strain on the group and the members splintered off into two bands -- The Mars Volta and Sparta. After both of those bands ran into their own issues in the latter part of the first decade of the 2000s, At the Drive-In reunited for shows in 2012.
So for now, get those tickets for what should be one of 2016's hottest shows and keep your ears peeled for new music.
At the Drive-In 2016 World Tour Dates
03/23 -- Hollywood, Calif. -- Fonda Theatre
03/26 -- Dublin, Ireland -- Vicar Street
03/27 -- London, UK -- Roundhouse
03/29 -- Paris, France -- Le Trianon
03/30 -- Cologne, Germany Palladium
03/31 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Melkweg
04/01 -- Brussels, Belgium -- Ancienne Belgique
04/04 -- Berlin, Germany -- Columbiahalle
04/05 -- Vienna, Austria -- Vienna Arena
04/07 -- Milan, Italy -- Fabrique
04/08-09 -- Lausanne, Switzerland -- Impetus Festival
04/10 -- Barcelona, Spain -- Razzmatazz
05/13-15 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/17 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Marathon Music Works
05/19 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Riviera Theatre
05/20-22 -- Columbus, Ohio -- Rock on the Range Music Festival
06/03 -- San Francisco, Calif. -- The Warfield
06/05 -- Portland, Ore. -- McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
06/07 -- Vancouver, British Columbia -- Commodore Ballroom
06/08 -- Seattle, Wash. -- Showbox Sodo
06/11 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- The Fillmore
06/14 -- Washington, D.C. -- 9:30 Club
06/17 -- New York, N.Y. -- Terminal 5
06/18 -- Boston, Mass. -- House of Blues
06/21 -- Detroit, Mich. -- St. Andrew’s Hall
06/23 -- Toronto, Ontario -- Phoenix Concert Hall
