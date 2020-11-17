August Burns Red are certainly in the Christmas spirit today, revealing their annual Christmas cover, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and announcing plans for their "Christmas Burns Red" concert, which this year will be a virtual event.

If you've grown tired of being bombarded by the sugary sweet Mariah Carey holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" seemingly tied to every commercial break, August Burns Red give it the metallic edge it's always needed. There's no super high Mariah notes either as August Burns Red make this an instrumental version.

"This year, we decided to take a crack at the legendary Mariah Carey song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You," says JB Brubaker. "This turned out to be one of the most fun holidays songs we've ever done, and a real head spinner for me on the guitar leads. I'm proud of how it came out and think it will be a staple for people looking for a little more metal in their holiday playlists." You can pick up the track here.

Bringing more good tidings today, August Burns Red have announced the details for their annual "Christmas Burns Red" concert, which will shift to the online world thanks to the current pandemic. The "Christmas Burns Red" 2020 Livestream event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

This year the group intends to play songs from their Guardians album live for the first time, and you can expect a festival holiday stage setup for the performance. The band also has a new line of merch items and VIP package options tied to the show.

"Doing an annual holiday show has been a long-standing tradition for ABR," says Brubaker. "This will be our 15th consecutive year, and we didn't want to let COVID-19 end the streak. While we are bummed we can't play for everyone in person, we are doing everything we can to make sure that this year's 'Christmas Burns Red' is bigger and better than ever. This will be our first time playing a bunch of new songs off of Guardians, and we are putting the finishing touches on our biggest stage production to date. We can't wait to play for you again!"

Get your tickets for the "Christmas Burns Red" livestream show at this location and pick up the Guardians album here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).

August Burns Red, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

August Burns Red