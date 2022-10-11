August Burns Red Announce Inaugural HeartSupport Fest for Early 2023

The 2022 festival season is winding down, but not far off in the distance is the 2023 festival season and we've now got one of our first entries with the inaugural HeartSupport Fest set to take place in February. The two-day festival is the idea of August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs in order to benefit his HeartSupport non-profit foundation.

Luhrs and August Burns Red will be part of the lineup that will feature Rise Against and Parkway Drive in the headline spots. The festival is set for Feb. 18 and 19 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida.

Other acts already booked for the two-day festival include The Ghost Inside, Dance Gavin Dance, Spiritbox, Silverstein, Memphis May Fire, The Devil Wears Prada, Hawthorne Heights, Comeback Kid, The Word Alive, Bleed From Within, Harms Way, '68, He Is Legend, Bloodlines and Prison with the promise of more acts being announced at a later date.

"Our mission with HeartSupport Fest is not to recreate the festival experience, but to bring the self-care and self-love conversation to the forefront of the festival community by creating a space that promotes active dialogue around challenges that we all face, as musicians, fans, and everything in between," says Luhrs. "I'm beyond excited to announce we will be hosting a music festival to benefit HeartSupport and the community! Having the opportunity to host a mission-based music festival with some of my favorite fellow musicians is an absolute dream come true. Our goal with HeartSupport fest is to create a high-energy festival experience that highlights our core values of diversity, acceptance, inclusion, self-love and self-care, and mental health as priority."

Ticket pre-sales will kick off tomorrow (Oct. 12) at 10AM ET, ending at 10PM ET on Thursday (Oct. 13). The general public on-sale is set for this Friday (Oct. 14) at 10AM ET. Get your ticketing info here.

