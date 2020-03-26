August Burns Red Crush With New Song ‘Paramount’

August Burns Red are about a week out from their eighth full length record and they've got a new song to share. Check out the Guardians track, "Paramount," in the player at the bottom of this post.

"'Paramount' is one of my favorite songs from Guardians," says guitarist JB Brubaker. "It has that classic ABR sound with a bunch of tempo changes and different time signatures. But there's a recurring melody that glues the whole song together. I think this is a song that longtime fans of the band are going to love."

Drummer Matt Greiner further explains, "At times over the last several years, I felt indifferent and uninterested towards the things that used to fuel me. I learned there is actually meaning in suffering. It's not random and without purpose. I found that the more I faced the fire, the more empathetic I became towards other people who are also hurting. I found meaning in the pain and stopped running from it. That's what 'Paramount' is about."

Check out the lyrics below:

Are you walking through fire?

You have a friend.

Are you stuck in a nightmare?

My friend, you have a light to make it end. Walking through fire.

You have a friend.

Stuck in a nightmare.

There’s a light to make it end. You have hope.

You have us.

We can put it all back together.

You have hope.

We have trust in you. Don’t bury your ability.

Don’t give up on your strength.

Regret makes you a marionette

Holding the strings and not letting you forget.

Do not be weary.

Find a path through the night.

Do not be weary.

Your strength will give you sight. All around are thieves

Oppression their regime Look past your reflection in another’s direction.

You have all you need from your imperfections.

You're the silent minority, the compliant authority. Anyone can rip others apart, so reassemble the broken parts.

Walking through fire.

You have a friend.

Stuck in a nightmare.

There’s a light to make it end. Face tomorrow, and settle your yesterdays.

Your future is too bright to burn out. Forget the things they want you to believe.

Forget the things they want you to become. On your back are the injured.

They’ll never determine your outcome. Walking through fire.

You have a friend.

Stuck in a nightmare.

There’s a light to make it end. You’re the hero who can show us our tragedy is not tragic.

We are not alone.

You are by our side.

Remind us how to fly.

August Burns Red's "Paramount" can be found on the band's Guardians album, which is due April 3 via Fearless Records. Get your order in for the new record here.

August Burns Red, "Paramount"