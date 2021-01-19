August Burns Red Fight Through Hardships With ‘Standing in the Storm’

August Burns Red are back with a hard-hitting but heartfelt song about overcoming hardships. Fans also can check out a pretty eye-catching animated video for the track "Standing in the Storm" below.

The video was directed by Stefano Bertelli with additional help from the SeenFilm animation studio. "'Standing in the Storm' is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight," says the band's JB Brubaker. "We had a lot of fun with this track and I'm pumped on how it came out."

The heavily brutal in parts, there's also a melodic quality to help balance the song. Check out the lyrics for "Standing in the Storm" below:

The end is the beginning.

Found each other, lost one another.

The beginning is the end.

Found each other, lost one another.

I just started the race, and I’m already disqualified.

Lost each other, now we’ll struggle to fight to reunite.

You know it’s right, but instead you fight with all your might.

I want you but you want out. It’s ok not be ok, but we can’t stay here in this place.

Nothing more to do. Nothing more to say.

I’m afraid I’m going insane.

I’m losing my mind.

There’s no rain, just lightning and thunder.

Nobody wins when we’ve lost one another. I know that damaged is not destroyed.

A face I won’t forget.

A feeling I can’t shake.

Damage is not destroyed.

We fall apart so fast, so easily we break. Damage is not destroyed. I want you but you want out. It has to rain to see a painted sky.

Not all deserts are deserted and dry.

What’s lost can always be found.

I’ll sing along to the sound.

I’ll shout it out even if no one’s around. It’s not where we’ve been, but where we want to be. Standing in the storm.

Found each other, lost one another.

I saw the truth for what it is.

Found each other, lost one another.

You find the love that never fails you when you fail the one you love.

Say goodbye.

Fight to reunite.

You know it’s right, but instead you fight with all your might.

I want you, but you want out.

"Standing in the Storm" is currently a stand-alone single and you can stream or download the song via the platform of your choosing here.

August Burns Red, "Standing in the Storm"