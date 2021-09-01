Sweden's theatrical metal masters Avatar have debuted two new songs — "Going Hunting" and "Barren Cloth Mother" — in advance of their headlining U.S. tour, which kicks off today (Sept. 1).

This pair of fresh tracks also comes as a means of celebrating their signing with Thirty Tigers and starting up their own imprint, dubbed Black Waltz Records, named after their 2012 album, Black Waltz.

"Going Hunting" and "Barren Cloth Mother" highlight the dichotomy of Avatar's music, which ranges from cinematic and theatrical to unrelentingly aggressive. The former is largely piano-driven, building with nervous tension that crescendos into powerful, explosive moments as frontman Johannes Eckerström shows off his dramatic clean singing.

"Barren Cloth Mother" is a complete reversal of the moods heard on "Going Hunting," made immediately clear within the first two seconds with a "Bleaghhh" vocal wretch and blackened death metal melodies before Eckerström's monstrous growl overtakes the song.

Commenting on the las happenings within the Avatar camp, the band stated, "Since the early '60s, Swedish children have grown up reading Lee Falk's The Phantom," the band says. "According to legend, The Phantom has the strength of 10 tigers. Thus, Avatar now has the strength of three Phantoms and are therefore finally unstoppable. Thirty Tigers are innovators and we are very excited to have signed with them. It's good to work with such forward thinking people who truly understand what it means to be an artist in this millennium."

They continued, "This calls for a celebration, so to commemorate this occasion, and the tour we're just about to embark on, we've chosen to tear up some eardrums with 'Going Hunting' and 'Barren Cloth Mother.' Both songs tell about inner and outer darkness in their own ways. We keep sailing over dark oceans, staring down into the abyss. These songs, as great as they are, are just a taste of what's yet to come."

Listen to both new songs below and read through the lyrics for each track (via AZ Lyrics) below as well. At the bottom of the page, see if Avatar's U.S. tour alongside Magic Sword and Tallah is stopping at a city near you.

Avatar, "Going Hunting" Lyrics

In the stillness of dim lit insomnia

He discovers his own body

Whisper names in the pillowcase

It's almost like he had somebody

It's ok, I didn't want to go out tonight anyway

I stay right here The world is out of reach

For a body under siege

By a foreign mind implanted in a being

That used to be so innocent

Is this a cell

Or my bedroom? Who can tell

What secrets lie within this boy's drawer

A reason for his punishment If I only had a friend like you

If I only had a friend like you

If I only had a friend like you

If I only had a friend like you What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting

What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting The world he kept outside

Got a scent of where he hides

And the skeletons of rats inside his drawer

Are proof that no one's innocent

What is the way?

Is it mercy? Is it brave

To let the stones fall down upon the sickly

Or is it simply punishment? If I only had a friend like you

If I only had a friend like you

If I only had a friend like you

If I only had a friend like you What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting

What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting Our time has come and gone so stay inside

You have to keep your secrets small

Close your eyes

I hear you whisper through the walls What's left for you to do now?

They've come to hunt you down

What's left for you to do now?

They've come to hunt you down What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting

What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting What's left for you to do now?

They've come to hunt you down

What's left for you to do now?

They've come to hunt you down What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting

What to do when no one's watching

Anything else means nothing

When the world outside comes knocking

We are going hunting

Avatar, "Going Hunting" Music Video

Avatar, "Barren Cloth Mother" Lyrics

Barren cloth mother

A life lost to starvation

I'm a creature bred to grant the wisdom of his suffering Barren dead landscape

Retreated mind, stagnation

I'm a restless ghost inside a sick and nameless, dying child Nameless evil, songs so sad

I make up names I've might have had Life like conception

The clockwork heart's illusion

My own Hades, lies

My unseen world, my misery Life like contraption

I'm forced to make decisions

I am tortured, torn and choose the delusion

I have chosen death Nameless evil, songs so sad

I make up names I've might have had

She's eyeless

She's breathless

I'm losing myself to rage For if we all shall be equal in death

You too must suffer

Suffer and know we hate you Nameless evil, songs so sad

I make up names I've might have had

She's eyeless

She's breathless

I'm losing myself to rage Suffer and know we hate you

Avatar, "Barren Cloth Mother"

Avatar 2021 "Going Hunting" U.S. Tour With Magic Sword + Tallah

Live Nation

Sept. 01 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 03 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 04 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Sept. 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sept. 07 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s

Sept. 08 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

Sept. 12 - Asheville, S.C. @ The Orange Peel

Sept. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 17 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Sept. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman Theater

Sept. 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon

Sept. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sept. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Sept. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 28 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 01 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Oct. 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 10 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Oct. 12 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Oct. 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 15 - Portland Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 16 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune