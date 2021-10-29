Happy Halloween weekend, and just in time for all things dark Avatar have dropped a darkly haunting new song sure to raise a few hairs on your arms as it unfurls. The track is called "So Sang the Hollow" and it can be heard in the player below.

While many of Avatar's songs lean heavy and upbeat, "So Sang the Hollow" starts coming together over a somber string-plucked arrangement, utilizing singer Johannes Eckerstrom's deeper register to give the track a more theatric, storytelling feel.

"I think the song fits the season," vocalist Eckerström shares. "'So Sang the Hollow' lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It's like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It's one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce."

He finishes with an important point, saying, "It also answers the question what Simon and Garfunkel would've sounded like if they grew up listening to Black Sabbath."

Check out the lyrics and the song below and if you like what you hear, it's streaming via a platform of your choosing right here.

Avatar, "So Sang the Hollow" Lyrics

The ship left port empty

And empty it remained

So sang the hollow

Like a piece for conversation It would drift upon the waves

So sang the hollow If you want I ask them to turn off the lights

It’s easier that way - Just don’t look in their eyes

There are things in life you need to know

The damage that we’ll do will always show The figure stood in darkness

And asked us for our names

So sang the hollow

One of us was summoned

And one arrived too late

So sang the hollow If you want I ask them to turn off the lights

It’s easier that way - Just don’t look in their eyes

There are things in life you need to know

The damage that we’ll do will always show Run away

Run away

Avatar, "So Sang the Hollow"

Thirty Tigers / Black Waltz Records

There are several other happenings of note in the Avatar camp. First, the band recently signed to Thirty Tigers and they've launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint.

The other piece of news is that after having to bow out of U.S. dates due to COVID, the group has blocked out space early in the new year to return stateside. The new run of shows will kick off on Jan. 22 when they take part in the ShipRocked Cruise, with a U.S. jaunt starting right after on Jan. 28 in Grand Junction, Colo. See all their scheduled tour dates below and get ticketing info here.

Avatar Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 22 — ShipRocked 2022

Jan. 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Jan. 29 — Billing, Mont. @ Pub Station

Jan. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Jan. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

Feb. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Feb. 2 — Garden City, Iowa @ Revolution Concert House

2022 European Tour

Jan. 8 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Jan. 9 — Manchester, UK @ Academy

Jan. 10 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Jan. 12 — Wolverhampton, UK @ KK's Steelmill

Jan. 13 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Jan. 14 — Southampton, UK @ 1865

Jan. 15 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 12 — Paris, FR @ L'Olympia

Feb. 14 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (A.B.)

Feb. 15 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

Feb. 16 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Feb. 17 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1 & 2

Feb. 18 — Madrid, ES @ Kapital

Feb. 19 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Feb. 21 — Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher Palmer

Feb. 22 — Geneva, CH @ Alhambra

Feb. 23 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex

Feb. 24 — Vienna, AT @ Simm City

Feb. 25 — Brno, CZ @ Sono Centrum

Feb. 26 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Feb. 27 — Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser

Feb. 28 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

March 1 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

March 2 — Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

March 3 — Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

March 4 — Tilburg, NL @ 013

March 10 — Göteborg, SE @ Trädgår’n

March 11 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

March 12 — Malmö, SE @ Slagthuset

June 24 — Cartagena, ES @ Rock Imperium Festival

June 26 — Clisson, FR @ Hellfest 2022