Avatar Stir Up Ghostly Haunting New Song ‘So Sang the Hollow,’ Reveal Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates
Happy Halloween weekend, and just in time for all things dark Avatar have dropped a darkly haunting new song sure to raise a few hairs on your arms as it unfurls. The track is called "So Sang the Hollow" and it can be heard in the player below.
While many of Avatar's songs lean heavy and upbeat, "So Sang the Hollow" starts coming together over a somber string-plucked arrangement, utilizing singer Johannes Eckerstrom's deeper register to give the track a more theatric, storytelling feel.
"I think the song fits the season," vocalist Eckerström shares. "'So Sang the Hollow' lives between a dream and our waking nightmares. It's like a seance with ghosts of your own creation. It's one of those songs that was a very long time in the making, with the main guitar part having been kicked around since I entered the workforce."
He finishes with an important point, saying, "It also answers the question what Simon and Garfunkel would've sounded like if they grew up listening to Black Sabbath."
Check out the lyrics and the song below and if you like what you hear, it's streaming via a platform of your choosing right here.
Avatar, "So Sang the Hollow" Lyrics
The ship left port empty
And empty it remained
So sang the hollow
Like a piece for conversation It would drift upon the waves
So sang the hollow
If you want I ask them to turn off the lights
It’s easier that way - Just don’t look in their eyes
There are things in life you need to know
The damage that we’ll do will always show
The figure stood in darkness
And asked us for our names
So sang the hollow
One of us was summoned
And one arrived too late
So sang the hollow
If you want I ask them to turn off the lights
It’s easier that way - Just don’t look in their eyes
There are things in life you need to know
The damage that we’ll do will always show
Run away
Run away
Avatar, "So Sang the Hollow"
There are several other happenings of note in the Avatar camp. First, the band recently signed to Thirty Tigers and they've launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint.
The other piece of news is that after having to bow out of U.S. dates due to COVID, the group has blocked out space early in the new year to return stateside. The new run of shows will kick off on Jan. 22 when they take part in the ShipRocked Cruise, with a U.S. jaunt starting right after on Jan. 28 in Grand Junction, Colo. See all their scheduled tour dates below and get ticketing info here.
Avatar Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates
Jan. 22 — ShipRocked 2022
Jan. 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
Jan. 29 — Billing, Mont. @ Pub Station
Jan. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Jan. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
Feb. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Feb. 2 — Garden City, Iowa @ Revolution Concert House
2022 European Tour
Jan. 8 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Jan. 9 — Manchester, UK @ Academy
Jan. 10 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
Jan. 12 — Wolverhampton, UK @ KK's Steelmill
Jan. 13 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Jan. 14 — Southampton, UK @ 1865
Jan. 15 — London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 12 — Paris, FR @ L'Olympia
Feb. 14 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (A.B.)
Feb. 15 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
Feb. 16 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Feb. 17 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1 & 2
Feb. 18 — Madrid, ES @ Kapital
Feb. 19 — Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Feb. 21 — Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher Palmer
Feb. 22 — Geneva, CH @ Alhambra
Feb. 23 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex
Feb. 24 — Vienna, AT @ Simm City
Feb. 25 — Brno, CZ @ Sono Centrum
Feb. 26 — Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
Feb. 27 — Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser
Feb. 28 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
March 1 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
March 2 — Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
March 3 — Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
March 4 — Tilburg, NL @ 013
March 10 — Göteborg, SE @ Trädgår’n
March 11 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
March 12 — Malmö, SE @ Slagthuset
June 24 — Cartagena, ES @ Rock Imperium Festival
June 26 — Clisson, FR @ Hellfest 2022