Avatar’s ‘Avatar Country’ Movie Makes Online Debut

Avatar have taken you to "Avatar Country" on record. Now they're doing it in movie form as well. Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey is making its online debut today (March 5) via YouTube and you can watch it in full below.

The featurette was originally crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where the goal was quickly met in only 90 minutes.

Singer Johannes Eckerstrom, who has been working with the band on their next album of late, stated, "We are in the middle of creating something very special. I think people have come to understand that we are all about reincarnating as a new monster every time we put something new out. While we're doing this we want to make sure to give Avatar Country all the proper send offs we can think of."

He continued, "It was all such a unique thing to do and it was the concept that proved to us that everything is possible and that our fans are just as crazy as we are. It will be fun to watch a flick with them.”

The band wrapped their touring for Avatar Country last fall and finished out 2019 by making their first trip to record in America at Jay Ruston's studio. Loudwire visited the band just before the holidays as they were in the midst of laying down new tunes and got an early listen to a number of tracks. Get some insight on the new album here.

Avatar returned home after the holidays to finish vocal tracking. Stay tuned for news on the upcoming release as it becomes available. In the interim, enjoy Avatar's Avatar Country film below.

Watch the Legend of Avatar Country: A Metal Odyssey Movie