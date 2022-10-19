Avenged Sevenfold’s Mascot Invades the Carnival in Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Mobile Game

Iron Maiden continue to welcome some of rock's biggest names into their video game world, with Avenged Sevenfold being the latest to take part in a Legacy of the Beast in-game collaboration. In fact, a trio of deathbats chosen by the band's Deathbats Club will now wreak havoc within the carnival backdrop of Maiden's gameplay.

The deathbats were introduced last night (Oct. 18) during a "Nightmare Carnival Dungeon Event," and are now able to play within the mobile game. Earlier this year, Avenged's Deathbats Club held an exclusive contest on their official Deathbats Club Discord channel in which members submitted to have their bats chosen for the game. There were 25 semi-finalists, but only three were eventually turned into the official playable characters.

As for the storyline for the gameplay, as revealed in the teaser trailer below, Ringmaster Eddie is in trouble, as the Dark Metal Carnival has been invaded by a mysterious figure whose host of deadly and mischievous Deathbat skulls have taken over the fairgrounds. The backdrop itself was inspired by the HBO series Carnival. You can see each of the Deathbats below and players will be able to win the deathbats as playable characters for their team roster.

Avenged frontman and avid game enthusiast M. Shadows said, “It’s important to us to continue to bring exclusive unique opportunities to our Deathbats Club members, so when Iron Maiden and Navigator Games reached out, we were stoked to work with them on a unique concept for Legacy of the Beast. I loved seeing our fans stoked on the chance to have their custom Deathbat NFT being selected out of 10,000 and then brought to life in Iron Maiden’s game, what a cool experience.”

Navigator Games CEO Will Moore adds, "This year we have had an incredible caliber of in-game collaborations and we wanted to create something really special for Halloween. So we invited M.Shadows to develop the concept with us, and the result was ‘The Nightmare Carnival’! This collab delivers a whole new level of innovation as Eddie battles with three enemies inspired by Avenged Sevenfold’s Deathbats.”

As stated, players will have three opportunities to acquire the deathbats, with two earned through gameplay challenges and the third coming from a login calendar opportunity. You can log in any seven days between Oct. 18-Nov. 17 to earn the rewards, including the Magus Deathbat on the seventh day.

The "deathbats" are just the latest iconic metal figures to make their way into the Iron Maiden gaming world. Some of the past in-game collaborations have featured Five Finger Death Punch's Knucklehead and "The Guy" from Disturbed. Powerwolf, Amon Amarth, Lacuna Coil and Ghost have also been represented within the game.

If you don't already have it, you can download Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast mobile game at this location. Now, head below and watch the trailer to get more insight on Avenged Sevenfold's in-game collaboration and how the deathbats will be incorporated into the gameplay.

Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast - Avenged Sevenfold Collab Trailer