Avril Lavigne is reportedly dating the hip-hop artist Tyga, as XXL reported this week after the singer and "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker broke up with Mod Sun, the hip-hop-indebted rocker and Machine Gun Kelly cohort.

Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged last year. Last month, it was reported Lavigne called off the engagement. Mod Sun has addressed the split.

Lavigne and Tyga were spotted kissing and holding hands this month during the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week, seemingly confirming their relationship, per PopCrush. See an image below.

Avril Lavigne + Tyga Dating Rumors

Initial rumors about Lavigne and Tyga dating emerged before. Paparazzi captured them embracing each other outside the L.A. restaurant Nobu on Feb. 19.

Lavigne was formerly married to Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley. In the past, Tyga has dated Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner.

READ MORE: Maroon 5's Adam Levine Says That 'No Hot Chicks' Listen to Metal

In addition to Tyga's past with Jenner, who is a member of the Kardashian family, one of Lavigne's former relationships also ties the Lavigne-Tyga pairing to the Kardashians. Avril dated Kylie's older brother and The Hills star Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012.

Mod Sun's Response to the Breakup

Meanwhile, Mod Sun seemed cautiously optimistic last month as he shared pics from his current North American tour on Instagram. God the Save Teen, Mod Sun's latest album, came out on Feb. 3.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed," Mod Sun said alongside the photo dump. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

7 Rock Star Haircuts + Hairstyles That Took Fans By Surprise Nevermind eyes, hair is the real window to the soul.