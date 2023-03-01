Mod Sun has broken his silence after his romantic split from Avril Lavigne.

The hip-hop-indebted pop-punker and Machine Gun Kelly cohort, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, got engaged to the Canadian singer and "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker in 2022 after a brief courtship.

Last week, TMZ reported that Lavigne had called off the engagement. Now, Mod Sun has addressed the breakup in a message to fans. He seemed cautiously optimistic as he shared pics from his ongoing North American tour. God the Save Teen, Mod Sun's latest album, came out on Feb. 3.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there's a plan for it all," Mod Sun writes in the caption of the photo set he shared Tuesday (Feb. 28).

He adds, "I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Mod Sun was previously attached to the actress Bella Thorne. Lavigne was formerly married to Nickelback's Chad Kroeger (2013–2015) and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley (2006–2010).

Mod Sun + Lavigne's Engagement

Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun in April 2022. The pair got engaged in Paris, where they shared a moment in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The view in the background of the proposal photo was indeed romantic. But Mod Sun upped his game with a short poem dedicated to his fiancée.

"I had a dream where I proposed in Paris / I pulled out a ring and asked you to wear it / I grabbed your hand and took one last breath / I said "will you marry me?" and she said "yes," he wrote and added, "I love you forever Avril" along with a red heart emoji.

Mod Sun Instagram Post - Feb. 28, 2023

