Did Machine Gun Kelly Really Get High With a Former President?

Did Machine Gun Kelly really get high with a former U.S. President? The rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, joined us with his collaborator Mod Sun ahead of the premiere of their new stoner-comedy Good Mourning for a game of "Two Truths and a Lie."

The duo have collaborated on multiple projects before, including the 2021 musical Downfalls High, which was based on Kelly's pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall that went No. 1 the previous year. But how well do they really know each other? In order to find out, we put them up to the test.

If you're unsure how "Two Truths and a Lie" works, someone is given a prompt and has to respond with three different answers — two have to be the truth and one has to be a lie. It's pretty self-explanatory, but coming up with real scenarios and a fib on the spot can be quite challenging. Then, the other person playing has to guess which of their responses is the lie.

The pair shared quite a bit of laughs throughout the duration of the game, mainly because of some of the graphic and... dark... answers that they gave to questions about break-ups, pre-show rituals and the biggest celebrities they've gotten high with.

Check out the video for yourself below.

Good Mourning features a star-studded cast. MGK and Mod Sun were joined by Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, comedian Whitney Cummings and more. Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan, Avril Lavigne, renowned actor Danny Trejo and former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman also make appearances in the film, which will be out this Friday, May 20 in theaters and on-demand.

See more details and find out how you can watch it here.

And for those of you who are looking to catch MGK on tour, check out the 52-date arena run he has scheduled, which will kick off in early June. Lavigne, Travis Barker and some other special guests will be making appearances throughout it.

